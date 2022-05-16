Super Typhoon Rai (Odette) Situation Report 6 & 7, 30 April 2022

Highlights

● UNFPA continues to respond to the needs of the most vulnerable, including women and adolescent girls in typhoon-affected areas, ensuring access to sexual and reproductive health (SRH) care and information, and protection from gender-based violence (GBV) and sexual exploitation and abuse.

● Typhoon Odette affected communities in Southern Leyte hosted Dr. Natalia Kanem, UNFPA Executive Director, Björn Andersson, UNFPA’s Director of the Asian Pacific Regional Office (APRO), and UNFPA Philippines Country Representative, Dr. Leila Joudane on 27 March 2022 to discuss UNFPA programming and the effects of the disaster on vulnerable populations, including women and girls.

● During the mission, the local government leaders alongside other dignitaries observed a Reproductive Health Medical Mission (RHMM). A Women’s Health on Wheels (WHoW) was officially handed over from UNFPA to the Regional Government for use in providing care for the Odette response and to geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas (GIDA).

● Tropical Storm Agaton hit the Visayas and Caraga regions on 10 April 2022. As of April 27th, there were 212 deceased, 132 missing, and 570 injuries recorded.

● After a high positivity rate of 49% in January, the weekly COVID-19 positivity rate decreased to 1.2% by April 24th (1,771 cases per week).

● UNFPA supported the deployment of regional and provincial Mental Health and Psychosocial Support (MHPSS) teams to Baybay and Abuyog in Southern Leyte in response to Tropical Storm Agaton, including members trained by UNFPA on GBV fundamentals / MHPSS prior to deployment.

● On 5-6 April 2022, UNFPA, WFP, IOM, and partners hosted a delegation from the Australian Embassy to visit Siargao Island response activities funded by the Australian Government.