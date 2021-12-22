Super Typhoon Rai - Free online Emergency Water Supply and Sanitation resources available

\ EMERGENCY WATER SOURCES\ https://wedc-knowledge.lboro.ac.uk/resources/books/Emergency_Water_Sources_-_Complete.pdf

EMERGENCY SANITATION\ https://wedc-knowledge.lboro.ac.uk/resources/books/Emergency_Sanitation_-_Complete.pdf

WHO TECHNICAL NOTES ON DRINKING-WATER, SANITATION AND HYGIENE IN EMERGENCIES\

1. CLEANING AND REHABILITATING HAND-DUG WELLS\ https://www.lboro.ac.uk/media/wwwlboroacuk/external/content/research/wedc/pdfs/whotechnicalnotes/WHO_TNE_01_Cleaning_and_disinfecting_wells.pdf

2. CLEANING AND REHABILITATING BOREHOLES\ https://www.lboro.ac.uk/media/wwwlboroacuk/external/content/research/wedc/pdfs/whotechnicalnotes/WHO_TNE_02_Cleaning_and_disinfecting_boreholes.pdf

3. CLEANING AND DISINFECTING WATER STORAGE TANKS AND TANKERS\ https://www.lboro.ac.uk/media/wwwlboroacuk/external/content/research/wedc/pdfs/whotechnicalnotes/WHO_TNE_03_Cleaning_and_disinfecting_water_storage_tanks_and_tankers.pdf

4. REHABILITATING SMALL-SCALE PIPED WATER DISTRIBUTION SYSTEMS\ https://www.lboro.ac.uk/media/wwwlboroacuk/external/content/research/wedc/pdfs/whotechnicalnotes/WHO_TNE_04_Rehabilitating_small-scale_piped_water_distribution_systems.pdf

5. EMERGENCY TREATMENT OF DRINKING-WATER AT THE POINT OF USE\ https://www.lboro.ac.uk/media/wwwlboroacuk/external/content/research/wedc/pdfs/whotechnicalnotes/WHO_TNE_05_Emergency_treatment_of_drinking_water_at_the_point_of_use.pdf

6. REHABILITATING WATER TREATMENT WORKS AFTER AN EMERGENCY\ https://www.lboro.ac.uk/media/wwwlboroacuk/external/content/research/wedc/pdfs/whotechnicalnotes/WHO_TNE_06_Rehabilitating_water_treatment_works_after_an_emergency.pdf

7. SOLID WASTE MANAGEMENT IN EMERGENCIES\ https://www.lboro.ac.uk/media/wwwlboroacuk/external/content/research/wedc/pdfs/whotechnicalnotes/WHO_TNE_07_Solid_waste_management_in_emergencies.pdf

8. DISPOSAL OF DEAD BODIES IN EMERGENCY CONDITIONS\ https://www.lboro.ac.uk/media/wwwlboroacuk/external/content/research/wedc/pdfs/whotechnicalnotes/WHO_TNE_08_Disposal_of_dead_bodies.pdf

9. HOW MUCH WATER IS NEEDED IN EMERGENCIES\ https://www.lboro.ac.uk/media/wwwlboroacuk/external/content/research/wedc/pdfs/whotechnicalnotes/WHO_TNE_09_How_much_water_is_needed.pdf

10. HYGIENE PROMOTION IN EMERGENCIES\ https://www.lboro.ac.uk/media/wwwlboroacuk/external/content/research/wedc/pdfs/whotechnicalnotes/WHO_TNE_10_Hygiene_promotion_in_emergencies.pdf

11. MEASURING CHLORINE LEVELS IN WATER SUPPLIES\ https://www.lboro.ac.uk/media/wwwlboroacuk/external/content/research/wedc/pdfs/whotechnicalnotes/WHO_TNE_11_Measuring_chlorine_levels_in_water_supplies.pdf

‌12. DELIVERING SAFE WATER BY TANKER\ https://www.lboro.ac.uk/media/wwwlboroacuk/external/content/research/wedc/pdfs/whotechnicalnotes/WHO_TNE_12_Delivering_safe_water_by_tanker.pdf

13. PLANNING FOR EXCRETA DISPOSAL IN EMERGENCIES\ https://www.lboro.ac.uk/media/wwwlboroacuk/external/content/research/wedc/pdfs/whotechnicalnotes/WHO_TNE_13_Planning_for_excreta_disposal_in_emergencies.pdf

14. TECHNICAL OPTIONS FOR EXCRETA DISPOSAL IN EMERGENCIES\ https://www.lboro.ac.uk/media/wwwlboroacuk/external/content/research/wedc/pdfs/whotechnicalnotes/WHO_TNE_14_Technical_options_for_excreta_disposal.pdf

15. CLEANING WELLS AFTER SEAWATER FLOODING\ https://www.lboro.ac.uk/media/wwwlboroacuk/external/content/research/wedc/pdfs/whotechnicalnotes/WHO_TNE_15_Cleaning_wells_after_seawater_flooding.pdf

VIDEOS\

WATER SAMPLING

video

Methods of analysing the quality of water are discussed in other films in this series. It is just as important, however, to ensure that the samples of water tested are representative of the water supply as a whole. Water sampling is therefore as important an activity as the process of water analysis and is the subject of this film.

MEASURING CONCENTRATIONS OF CHEMICALS IN WATER

video

This film looks at how chemicals in water can be measured, using chlorine, nitrate and iron as examples. Although the examples shown here were undertaken in a laboratory, with portable test kits, these methods can be used in the field too.

MEASURING THE TURBIDITY OF WATER

video

This film looks at three methods of measuring turbidity in the field -- measuring turbidity with a turbidity tube; the Chinese method; and measuring turbidity using a turbidity meter.

Other resources are available here:\ https://www.lboro.ac.uk/research/wedc/resources/