Super Typhoon Odette (Rai) Emergency Response Snapshot, June 09, 2022

Situation at a Glance

EDUCATION

711,000 children need education in emergency support

29,671 schools affected (equivalent to 89% of total 33,471 schools)

5,871 classrooms totally damaged and 13,310 classrooms partially damaged

US$412.9M (Php 21.3B) needed for school reconstruction and rehabilitation; US$17.3M (Php 894.7M) needed to replace damaged learning materials

WASH

141 water structures and over 410 sanitation facilities have been destroyed5

2.4M people need emergency water and sanitation support6

NUTRITION

High prevalence of global acute malnutrition in the affected regions: 7% in Region 7; 8.4% in Region 8; and 8.1% in CARAGA7

At least 133,800 children are at risk of acute malnutrition in the affected population8

HEALTH

486 health facilities damaged: 304 in Region 79; 100 in Region 810; and 82 in CARAGA11

SOCIAL POLICY

2M most vulnerable household beneficiaries, including an estimated 3.6M children of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) were affected by Typhoon Rai, pushing them deeper into poverty

CHILD PROTECTION

912,000 children need child protection services

Urgent MHPSS (Mental health and psychosocial support) needs for children and caregivers

High risk for all forms of abuse and exploitation including SEA (Sexual Exploitation and Abuse)

Overstretched support system for children (social workers, teachers, family members)