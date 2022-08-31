Super Typhoon Odette (Rai) Emergency Response Snapshot, August 31, 2022

Situation at a Glance
EDUCATION
711,000 children need education in emergency support
29,671 schools affected (equivalent to 89% of total 33,471 schools)
5,871 classrooms totally damaged and 13,310 classrooms partially damaged
US$412.9M (Php 21.3B) needed for school reconstruction and rehabilitation; US$17.3M (Php 894.7M) needed to replace damaged learning materials
WASH
141 water structures and over 410 sanitation facilities have been destroyed
2.4M people need emergency water and sanitation support
NUTRITION
High prevalence of global acute malnutrition in the affected regions: 7% in Region 7; 8.4% in Region 8; and 8.1% in CARAGA
At least 133,800 children are at risk of acute malnutrition in the affected population
HEALTH
486 health facilities damaged: 304 in Region 79; 100 in Region 810; and 82 in CARAGA
SOCIAL POLICY
2M most vulnerable household beneficiaries, including an estimated 3.6M children of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) were affected by Typhoon Rai, pushing them deeper into poverty
CHILD PROTECTION
912,000 children need child protection services
Urgent MHPSS (Mental health and psychosocial support) needs for children and caregivers
High risk for all forms of abuse and exploitation including SEA (Sexual Exploitation and Abuse)
Overstretched support system for children (social workers, teachers, family members)