Super Typhoon Odette (Rai) Emergency Response (March 2022 Report)

88,350 TOTAL INDIVIDUALS REACHED *with sector overlaps (as of 2022 March 17)

Super Typhoon Odette (Rai) entered the Philippine area of responsibility late evening of December 14, 2021.

Action Against Hunger was one of the first non-government organizations to have conducted rapid assessments in the provinces of Bohol, Southern Leyte, and Surigao del Norte.

Immediately after identifying the priority needs, we were able to mobilize resources quickly and start emergency response interventions.