Super Typhoon Noru Slams Into the Philippines

September 25, 2022 | 2:55 p.m.

Super Typhoon Noru, the strongest typhoon to hit the Philippines this year, slammed ashore in Quezon province on Sunday night. The Joint Typhoon Warning Center said Noru’s winds strengthened from 85 mph to 155 mph — growing into a super typhoon in just six hours. That is the equivalent of an Atlantic hurricane escalating from a minor Category 1 hurricane to a major Category 5 storm.

Six people have died — five of which were rescuers — and power has been knocked out in two provinces. Noru has already forced the evacuation of more than 75,000 people.

Currently, the storm has started to diminish and is now moving toward Vietnam. However, it is expected to regain some of its strength before making landfall again.

The Convoy of Hope Philippines team has checked in and is safe. Members are all sheltering in place as the storm passes over the islands. Convoy of Hope has long-standing programming in the Philippines that regularly feeds more than 33,000 children, empowers more than 3,500 women and girls, and trains more than 2,000 individuals in agriculture.

This is an ongoing story. More stories and updates will be posted here as they become available.