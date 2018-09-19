Super Typhoon Mangkhut: TSF supports the coordination of rescue organizations

Four days after the devastating typhoon, rescue teams are still searching dozens of missing people. The torrential rains caused massive landslides in the north of Luzon Island.

Telecommunications are essential for coordinating researches and organizing relief operations. Our teams now provide connectivity at two sites.

In Ucab, a village in the municipality of Itogon, a shelter housing 22 families was buried by mud and 54 people are still under the rubble. TSF installed a VSAT connection to allow the hundreds of rescuers and volunteers to coordinate their operations.

5 km away, a second connection set up in an evacuation centre allows more than 100 people use the network for free to contact their relatives. As this centre also serves as a coordination base with the rescue centre closer to the mine, local authorities benefit from this vital connection.

Another team installed a satellite connection in the Batan Islands for the benefit of the local community.

Eventually, a third team is on its way to Adams, a remote community deprived of any communications means, located in the very northwest of the Island.