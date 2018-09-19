19 Sep 2018

Super Typhoon Mangkhut: TSF supports the coordination of rescue organizations

Report
from Télécoms Sans Frontières
Published on 19 Sep 2018

Four days after the devastating typhoon, rescue teams are still searching dozens of missing people. The torrential rains caused massive landslides in the north of Luzon Island.

Telecommunications are essential for coordinating researches and organizing relief operations. Our teams now provide connectivity at two sites.

In Ucab, a village in the municipality of Itogon, a shelter housing 22 families was buried by mud and 54 people are still under the rubble. TSF installed a VSAT connection to allow the hundreds of rescuers and volunteers to coordinate their operations.

5 km away, a second connection set up in an evacuation centre allows more than 100 people use the network for free to contact their relatives. As this centre also serves as a coordination base with the rescue centre closer to the mine, local authorities benefit from this vital connection.

Another team installed a satellite connection in the Batan Islands for the benefit of the local community.

Eventually, a third team is on its way to Adams, a remote community deprived of any communications means, located in the very northwest of the Island.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.