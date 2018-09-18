18 Sep 2018

Super Typhoon Mangkhut: TSF already on-site

Since emergency alerts were issued as the super typhoon hit the north of Luzon Island in the Philippines, our teams have been pre-positioned in Manila on 14th September. They are preparing to intervene in partnership with local telecom operators.

A team is on its way to the town of Bagio, north-west of Luzon, equipped with satellite connections to bring connectivity an evacuation centre as well as rescue teams. A second team is assessing the situation in isolated northern islands and will be ready to intervene if the needs are confirmed.

TSF deployed on several missions in the Philippines, particularly following the numerous typhoons that swept the country, and as part of its national capacity building programmes.

The cyclone moved past the archipelago and weakened to category 1 tropical storm as it passed over the China Sea. However, several northern regions of the country remain on the alert due to continue strong winds, heavy rains and landslides that could cause additional damages to the very fragile infrastructure in this poor area.

The National Council for Disaster Risk Reduction and Disaster Management (NDRRMC) estimated that at least 5.2 million people were on Typhoon's path. Tens of thousands of Filipinos were evacuated as a preventive measure.

