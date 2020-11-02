Super Typhoon “Goni” Philippines, Viet nam Flash Update #2, 02 November 2020

At 0350 HRS of 01 NOV 2020, Super Typhoon “GONI” made its first landfall in the vicinity of Bato, Catanduanes (Bicol Region) with maximum sustained winds of 225 km/h (equivalent to Category 4 in the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale) and gustiness of up to 280 km/h (PAGASA). The tropical cyclone reportedly brought direct wind damage, storm surge hazard, flooding, landslide, lahar, mudflow, and rock slides across its path, which resulted to impact to the population and damage to properties and infrastructures. Currently, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) is focused on life-saving missions, such as Search, Rescue, & Retrieval (SRR), provision of Relief Items, and restoration of Critical Lifelines.