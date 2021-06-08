SUN’s Third Phase rises for Philippines, a call for intensified nutrition actions

The Scaling Up Movement( SUN) 3.0, the third phase of the United Nations-established movement, calls for accelerated results to eliminate all forms of malnutrition by 2030. In the launch of the SUN 3.0 strategy in the Philippines, stakeholders from the SUN Networks including government, civil society, business sector, academe and donors committed to enhance leadership and country-ownership of nutrition actions to achieve results.

In 2014, the Philippines became the 51st country to join the SUN Movement which has now grown to include 63 countries. The National Nutrition Council Governing Board approved the Philippine registration to the SUN Movement to gain support from other SUN member countries and international development partners, and the United Nations agencies in improving the nutrition situation of the country and in harmonizing existing strategies to ensure effective implementation in order to achieve nutrition targets.

NNC Executive Director Dr. Azucena Milana-Dayanghirang who is also a Member of the SUN Global Executive Committee representing the Asia and Papua New Guinea region and the SUN Country Coordinator for the Philippines, explains how the new strategy is different from the previous strategy, “From an advocacy and process mode, the current SUN strategy focuses on results and outcomes, expanding its focus on undernutrition to include also overweight and obesity. The new strategy emphasizes country-led nutrition action plans through SUN Country Coordinators while at the same time as a multi-country movement, there is synergy in terms of priorities for action and greater accountability and collaboration.”

In his opening message, Health Secretary and NNC Governing Board Chairperson Dr. Francisco T. Duque III expressed his hopes that the launch will help gain stakeholder’s support to prioritize, invest and sustain nutrition and nutrition-related interventions and those efforts will be harmonized and streamlined to achieve goals for nutrition.

Secretary Duque added that “it is paramount that we all exert efforts in finding ways to enable all Filipinos to have continuous access to nutritious food and avail of health and nutrition services according to recommended standards, contributing to the achievement of the goals of the Philippine Plan of Action for Nutrition, and the Universal Health Care. That is why I urge you to align with the SUN Movement so we can all work together to provide all Filipinos quality care and improved lives that we all deserve.”

UN Assistant Secretary General and SUN Global Coordinator Ms. Gerda Verburg graced the Philippine launch as moderator of the panel discussion among representatives of the Philippine SUN Networks from government, civil society, donors and business. She fostered discussions and exchange on how the SUN 3.0 can be applied to catalyze the achievement of the Movement’s vision in the Philippines.

Cabinet Secretary Atty, Karlo Alexei Nograles gave the inspirational message. He was also appointed by the NNC Governing Board to serve as SUN Philippines Adviser early this year.

The launch was capped with a message from UNICEF Philippines Representative Oyunsaikhan Dendevnorov who said that “Challenges remain which may roll back many years of progress and strides we have made for nutrition. But your presence here today signals our pursuit for continued SUN efforts to achieve the goals we have set.”

The online SUN Movement 3.0 Philippine launch was organized by the NNC on 02 June 2021. More than 500 participants attended the event.

More information

• Philippines first to set sail SUN 3.0 in SEA & Pacific – NNC