Summit for a harmonized disaster risk reduction program for tsunami organized

The Department of Science and Technology – Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (DOST-PHIVOLCS) prepares the public against the threat of tsunami and calls for the creation of a Harmonized National Program on Tsunami Disaster Risk Reduction. A National Tsunami Consultation Workshop will be held on August 5-6, 2019 at Sulo Riviera Hotel, Quezon City to gather and consolidate inputs for the said program.

DOST Undersecretary and PHIVOLCS Officer-in-Charge Renato U. Solidum, Jr. says “the Philippines has a long history of devastating earthquake-generated tsunami including the 1976 M8.1 Moro Gulf Earthquake and Tsunami, and the 1994 M7.1 Mindoro Earthquake. Millions of people staying in coastal areas are exposed to tsunami.”

All coastal areas in the country are prone to tsunami- a series of waves generated by under-the-sea earthquakes, eruptions of volcano surrounded by water, or submarine landslides. Primarily, large-scale movement of offshore faults and trenches, such the Manila, Cotabato, Sulu, Negros, and Philippine Trenches, may generate local tsunami with very short lead time. In addition, tsunami originating from other countries like Japan and Chile also poses a threat to the Philippines’ eastern coastline.

DOST-PHIVOLCS also encourages the public to join the observance of World Tsunami Awareness Day every year on November 5.

