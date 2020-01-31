Summary of Site Profiles as of 31 January 2020: Permanent and Transitory Sites for Marawi IDPs

The Summary of Site Profiles provides a snapshot of protection issues across transitory and permanent sites for Marawi IDPs. This summary document serves as a companion piece to individual Site Profiles, which in turn aims to provide information about key protection and humanitarian issues in each site to allow for better planning and to address gaps where highlighted. The responses are based on group discussions, key informants and direct observation during regular protection monitoring activities in areas of displacement by UNHCR field staff. Population figures are based on official estimates at site level. Indicators are measured and based on the Sphere Standards.