Submit for treatment, DOH urges people in schisto endemic villages

By Consuelo B. Alarcon

PALO, Leyte, 16 Jan (PIA) – The Department of Health (DOH) Center for Health Development Eastern Visayas urged residents in two villages in the city of Baybay to submit for treatment.

This, after placing Brgy. Villa Solidaridad and Brgy. Monteverde as endemic areas with schistosomiasis following the results of the prevalence survey recently conducted in the city.

In a press statement, DOH-8 Regional Director Minerva P. Molon confirmed that in 2019 the DOH-EV through the Schistosomiasis Research and Training Center (SRTC) conducted a parasitological case finding using Kato-Katz examination and malacological evaluation in Baybay.

From the 352 individuals who were examined in Brgy. Villa Solidaridad, 102 people were found positive with schistosoma ova or a prevalence rate of 28.98 percent while in Brgy. Monteverde, of the 214 examined, one was found to be positive or a prevalence rate of 0.47%.

In addition, the evaluation in said barangays showed that in Brgy Villa Solidaridad, there is a snail infection rate of 0.77% while in Brgy. Monteverde a snail infection rate of 8.2.

"Said findings are enough to consider the areas as endemic," Director Molon said.

People become infected with schistosomiasis when larval forms of the parasite, released by freshwater snails, penetrate the skin during contact with infested water like rivers, ricefields or floodwaters.

Once inside the body, the larvae develop into adult schistosomes and it lives in the blood vessels where the females release eggs. When it is trapped inside the body, it causes immune reactions and if not treated, most likely causes damage to the different organs of the human body.

As intervention, health personnel in the region particularly those in endemic areas are conducting a mass drug administration to residents aged five to 65 years old who are in good health.

The DOH encourages those residing in the said barangays and in other schisto-endemic areas to submit for treatment to prevent more health complications in the future.

Residents in the said barangays should go to the rural health units or may submit a stool examination at the Schistosomiasis Laboratory in Palo, Leyte during office hours. (nbq/cba/PIA8)