STY Rai (Odette) Aftermath Emergency Situation Report, Reporting Period: 20 December - 24 December 2021, Issue No. 2

CURRENT SITUATION

The estimated total affected population in Caraga Region due to Super Typhoon Rai (locally known as Odette) has increased to 112% as of 24 December 2021. From the reported 77,000 affected families, DSWD Caraga reported around 163,000 families (approximately 625,000 persons) in 749 barangays from the 5 provinces in the region. The increase is attributed to minimal improvement in the communication network in severely affected provinces in the region which enables transmittal of reports from the field. While there is a significant increase in the estimated number of affected population, the reported displaced popu-lation has decreased to 62%. Around 25,000 families (approximately 95,000 persons) from the previously reported 66,000 families (approximately 255,000 persons) have sought refuge in 438 evacuation centers or in home-based settings. A week after the landfall, many have returned home already but documentation of the actual number remains to be determined. While others have gone home, displaced population whose houses were severely damaged remain to find themselves in makeshift shelters and evacuation centers. Since the last report on 22 December, there is a noted increase of around 7,000 in the counting of totally damaged houses. As humanitarian partners are scaling up their assessment figures, this is estimated to increase in the coming days.

With the support augmentation of both the government offices from other unaffected regions and the humanitarian community, lifelines are slowly being restored. For the entire region, power interruption has been restored to 19 out of 48 cities/municipalities. Communication network in Surigao City has also been restored but remains intermittent in other areas. Also, around 70% of the water supply interruption has been addressed already by the city government. In island barangays of the city, access remains limited.

The need for humanitarian support continues to be high, particularly in coastal and island communities. If not addressed immediately it may result to the further deteriora-tion of the overall humanitarian situation. Both the govern-ment and the wider humanitarian community are doing its best to reach the severely affected population. For the past two days, the humanitarian support from various sectors has started to scale up however, while efforts are increasing to address the most vulnerable, displaced families in the main-land continue to appeal for humanitarian support. Three days after the first mission of UNHCR in Surigao City, negative coping mechanism such as begging along the national highway was already observed. This poses risks to the physical safety of the residents especially children.