Strongman Duterte Executes a Militarized Pandemic Response in the Philippines

La Union, Philippines — For nearly two years, the pandemic has ravaged the Philippines. As of January 8, 2022, there have been more than 2.9 million Covid-19 cases and 52,135 deaths, according to the country’s health department, in a population of 111.8 million. Its inoculation drive, which began in March of last year, has been slow, with only 50.6 million Filipinos fully vaccinated — less than half the total population.

But perhaps what most exacerbates the country’s crisis is the government’s approach to containing the virus: violators of its pandemic regulations risk arrest, fine, or — as Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte himself ordered— being shot by police, the military, or the barangay officials (uniformed personnel who are deployed across the country to enforce quarantine protocols).

