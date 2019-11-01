Strong quake worsens damages in Davao del Sur

By Carina Cayon

DAVAO CITY, Oct. 31 (PIA) – The magnitude 6.5 quake that rocked Southern Mindanao at 9:11 a.m. today worsened the situation in some areas in Davao del Sur, as it brought more damages to infrastructures and forced more families to leave their homes.

While the affected areas have not yet recovered from the havoc of the series of earthquake on October 16 and October 29, the recent tremor which is stronger than the previous ones aggravated the devastation.

According to a report from the Davao del Sur Provincial Police Office in Digos City, the buildings that incurred infrastructure damage were 3F Shopping Center or formerly known as Happy Place, Emcor Appliance Center, Laderas Building, Paulino Hospital and A&B Hotel.

Davao del Sur provincial information officer Hiru Gustavo Undalok said two workers in 3F Shopping Center along Rizal Ave., Digos City, were injured when they were hit by falling debris as the store’s building partially collapsed to the ground.

A customer at Emcor Appliance Center was also hurt when glasses from the building’s second floor fell down, he bared.

Six-year old Kyf Verr Saplagio Abrao has injury on his head when he was hit by bottles of beer that fell from an elf truck along Rizal St., also in Digos City. The child was immediately treated.

Kyf’s mother, Serje Abrao who is living abroad, said in an interview through Facebook’s messenger, his son was playing with his older brother inside a pedicab and in the company of an aunt when the incident happened.

Digos City Mayor Josef Cagas immediately called for an emergency meeting with his department heads to plan for prompt response.

Cagas reassured the Digoseños that he is always thinking about their welfare.

An arch leading to the municipal building of Padada town collapsed.

In Magsaysay town, municipal information officer Anthony Allada reported that four-year old John Samuel Masamlok of Barangay Malawanit was wounded on his forehead when he ran away and fell down when the 6.5 magnitude earthquake took place.

Allada bared that since the first quake incident and as of 4:23am today, the number of displaced families in Magsaysay has increased to a total of 958 or more than 3,000 individuals.

The number of households who were forced to evacuate from their homes has continued to surge because of the occurrence of landslides.

Bansalan Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office designate Jesil Jaum reported that the affected buildings in their town include the Bansalan Public Mall, LCE, 7-Eleven, Kate’s Hotel and the municipal gym which is already dilapidated.

He said that as of 2:00 p.m. today, there are 782 displaced families from nine barangays because their houses are either totally or partially damaged.

He added that the evacuees temporarily seek shelter in tents set up at open spaces in their respective barangay.

Jaum lamented that a resident of Barangay Altavista, identified as Romula Naraga, 64 years old, died of cardiac arrest secondary to the quake incident on October 29. “The person must have worried so much because their house collapsed,” he stated.

He bared that the barangay captain in Altavista reported that the road from Sitio Proper to Sitio Sunup is currently passable due to landslides.

He added that since the October 16 tremor, the partial damaged houses totaled to 684 and the totally damaged ones reached to 174.

As of yesterday (October 30), the reported missing persons in Magsaysay due to landslides were identified as Benita Saban of Brgy. Tagaytay and Gilbert Superales and Miggy Attic of Brgy. Upper Bala.

According to the LGU report, Aison Attic of Brgy. Upper Bala, who was earlier reported missing, was retrieved with fractured leg.

Confirmed dead in Magsaysay in the October 29 quake incident was Grade 9 student Jessie Riel Parba, 15, of Kasuga National High School. Parba was hit by debris and collapsed cement in said school.

Davao del Sur has been placed under the State of Calamity since October 22, and classes and work in the province are suspended until further notice. (PIA-XI/Carina L. Cayon)