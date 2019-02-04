Stories from the Field: Building on Strengths

On 30 to 31 January 2019, CFSI, with the support of the Australian Government, held the Capacity Training on Mental Health and Psychosocial Support (MHPSS) and Case Management for the Marawi Recovery Project (MRP) Team in Marawi City.

The two-day training was participated by 36 various field workers with the aim to further strengthen CFSI MRP’s services by building on their skills and capacities on MHPSS. The training was adherent with CFSI’s “Do no harm” principle to ensure that all humanitarian workers will act efficiently and cautiously. The personal interaction of field workers with beneficiaries is seen to be an important tool in the recovery process and an integral part in rebuilding lives.

“The field assistants of MRP are not only people working under CFSI. Most of them, if not all, were also affected by and survivors of the Marawi Siege. They are also counted as stakeholders in MRP,” said Norhainah Abdul Aziz, MRP Psychosocial Officer.

“Most importantly, they are frontliners on the ground. We have to ensure their interaction and work are well-guided,” she continued.

Topics covered in the training were Disasters and Emergencies: Impact on Individual Families and Communities, MHPSS and the Inter-Agency Standing Committee (IASC) Guidelines; Psychological First Aid in Emergencies, the Case Management Process, Ethical Field Practice: Do’s and Don’ts in Fieldwork; Intake and Gathering Process; and Referral Process: Coordinated Helping Strategies.

Additionally, in the said event, the MRP Team also discussed plans and activities aligned with the psychosocial component of the project. Psychosocial support is one of the three components of MRP, together with livelihood and protection.