Statement on the Ratification of the Bangsamoro

We wish to congratulate the residents of the Bangsamoro and the Filipino people for the ratification of the Bangsamoro Organic Law. This exercise is a significant milestone toward sustained momentum for lasting peace, stability, and prosperity in Mindanao.

Much work remains translating the promise of autonomy and the peace process into security and prosperity for the Bangsamoro people and all the people of Mindanao. The recent bombings in Jolo and the residual violence in some other places in conflict-affected areas following the BOL’s ratification highlights the complexity of challenges facing the region and the country.

Among the key drivers of conflict in the area are interconnected issues of land ownership disputes, historical injustice, and weak governance. The formation of the Bangsamoro is one important step that can put the country in a better position to address these drivers of conflict. It’s a great opportunity for the new region to achieve its long-desired normalization and development.

Achieving just and lasting peace as well as inclusive growth in the Bangsamoro is going to be a continuing journey. To succeed, the new region will need support from all sectors of the Philippine society so that it can deliver jobs, justice, security and a better life for all.

The World Bank Group stands ready to intensify its longstanding work with the Government, the people of the new Bangsamoro region and their leaders, as well as other sectors of society to improve the lives of residents, particularly the poor, and help achieve lasting peace and inclusive growth.

Contacts

In Manila

David Llorito

+632-465-2512

dllorito@worldbank.org