20 Feb 2019

Statement on the Ratification of the Bangsamoro

Report
from World Bank
Published on 07 Feb 2019 View Original

We wish to congratulate the residents of the Bangsamoro and the Filipino people for the ratification of the Bangsamoro Organic Law. This exercise is a significant milestone toward sustained momentum for lasting peace, stability, and prosperity in Mindanao.

Much work remains translating the promise of autonomy and the peace process into security and prosperity for the Bangsamoro people and all the people of Mindanao. The recent bombings in Jolo and the residual violence in some other places in conflict-affected areas following the BOL’s ratification highlights the complexity of challenges facing the region and the country.

Among the key drivers of conflict in the area are interconnected issues of land ownership disputes, historical injustice, and weak governance. The formation of the Bangsamoro is one important step that can put the country in a better position to address these drivers of conflict. It’s a great opportunity for the new region to achieve its long-desired normalization and development.

Achieving just and lasting peace as well as inclusive growth in the Bangsamoro is going to be a continuing journey. To succeed, the new region will need support from all sectors of the Philippine society so that it can deliver jobs, justice, security and a better life for all.

The World Bank Group stands ready to intensify its longstanding work with the Government, the people of the new Bangsamoro region and their leaders, as well as other sectors of society to improve the lives of residents, particularly the poor, and help achieve lasting peace and inclusive growth.

Contacts
In Manila
David Llorito
+632-465-2512
dllorito@worldbank.org

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.