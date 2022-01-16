Statement by Mr Gustavo Gonzalez, UN Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator in the Philippines (16 January 2022)

Humanitarian Coordinator in the Philippines Statement on Typhoon Rai (Odette) one month on

Manila - One month ago today, Typhoon Rai pummeled 11 regions of the Philippines in the second deadliest disaster to hit the globe in 2021. The typhoon brought violent winds, floods and storm surges, affecting at least 8 million people, and leaving a path of destruction in its wake.

The Government was prepared for the storm, having pre-emptively evacuated hundreds of thousands of people to evacuation sites across the country. Thankfully, this saved countless lives.

But as assessment results have come in over the past month, the sheer extent of the typhoon’s destruction is now all too clear. It damaged infrastructure and livelihoods on a comparable scale to Typhoon Haiyan, forcing 2.7 million people from their homes, damaging almost l.4 million houses, and affecting 514 towns and cities, 100 of which still have power outages or no power at all.

Further, Typhoon Rai brought a fresh crisis on top of an existing crisis, as COVID-19 cases are surging across the country, overstretching health facilities, sickening staff, forcing movement restrictions and causing supply chain constrains. This cascade of challenges is severely hampering operations on all fronts.

The humanitarian community is working in spite of these obstacles to support the Government’s and local communities’ relief efforts. Present in 10 regions, 57 aid organizations and 107 partners are distributing food, shelter and other essential items, supporting logistics, health care and education, protecting vulnerable people and assisting with voluntary returns.

My top immediate priorities are to ensure people have access to adequate food, clean drinking water and shelter, and to address protection concerns. Many people have lost their livelihoods and homes and need all the help they can get to get their lives back on track. As we know, the typhoon hit already vulnerable communities some of them reflecting worrisome indicators of pre-existing malnutrition, prevalence of stunting and food insecurity. Affected people, particularly displaced women and girls, face a rising risk of gender-based violence, exploitation and abuse. To scale up all these activities we need to urgently restore disrupted power supplies across affected areas.

“We need to urgently scale up support to put people on a path to rapid recovery and reconstruction. If we do not, their resilience will be compromised,” said the Humanitarian Coordinator in the Philippines, Gustavo Gonzalez.

On 24 December, the humanitarian community launched a response plan appealing for US$107.2 million. One month on, this response is just 39 per cent funded. We all know how critical a swift response is to prevent suffering and enable recovery. On behalf of the UN and the Humanitarian Country Team, I call on everyone to support this Humanitarian Needs and Priorities Plan to complement ongoing national efforts and bring help and hope to the people of the Philippines.

