Statement by Mr Gustavo Gonzalez, UN Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator in the Philippines (20 December 2021)

Over the weekend, humanitarian assessment teams were able to access areas and communities hit hardest by Typhoon Odette for the first time. The reports and images of utter devastation they are sending back are heartbreaking and our deepest sympathies go out to those who lost so much, including loved ones.

We also commend the professionalism of frontline responders led by Government authorities, armed forces, the Red Cross, and others involved in evacuation, search, and rescue efforts in very difficult circumstances and logistics.

On behalf of the UN and the Humanitarian Country Team, our message to the people of the Philippines is one of solidarity and support.

We are coordinating with the Government authorities to ensure we provide timely support and are fully mobilized in addressing critical gaps and the needs of the most vulnerable.

A coordinated response by the UN agencies, NGOs, and private sector partners in country is already underway to meet immediate needs in shelter, health, food, protection, and other life-saving responses.

