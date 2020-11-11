Statement of the DILG (11 November 2020)

EDUARDO M. AÑO

DILG Secretary

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) advises the public and all local government units (LGUs), especially the ones in the Bicol Region and nearby areas, to immediately implement Oplan Listo protocols, prepare, and be ready for Tropical Storm “Ulysses”. The public is urged to abide by LGUs’ preemptive evacuation procedures especially in low-lying areas as Ulysses is expected to make landfall soon.

The DILG, together with the rest of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, expect the citizens’ participation, cooperation and discipline as we prepare for the advert effects “Ulysses” may bring.

LGUs are directed to establish critical preparedness actions and carry out Operation L!STO Protocols and implement DILG Memorandum Circular No. 2020-125 - LISTO SA TAG-ULAN AT COVID-19: Preparedness Measures of LGUs for the Rainy Season CY 2020 , and prioritize the prepositioning of supplies, equipment and personnel for immediate response.

LGUs must also activate their Barangay DRRMCs for early warning measures and vigilant monitoring of areas susceptible to flood and storm surges. Persistent information dissemination using all media platforms are also encouraged to ensure that the public is updated. These, among others, are the immediate actions that LGUs should carry out as we again reiterate that local chief executives who will be reported to be missing in action during a typhoon will be made accountable.

We have braved countless storms as a nation; through our cooperation and discipline, we can conquer anew. Tandaan po natin na maging sa kalamidad, BIDA at LIGTAS ang May Disiplina.