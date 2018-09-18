18 Sep 2018

Statement attributable to the Spokesman for the Secretary-General on Typhoon Mangkhut

Report
from UN Secretary-General
Published on 17 Sep 2018 View Original

The Secretary-General is saddened by the reports of loss of life and extensive destruction caused by Typhoon Mangkhut in the Philippines and wishes to extend his condolences to the families of the victims. The Secretary-General commends the leadership of the national and provincial authorities for their preparedness efforts and response to the needs of the affected communities. The United Nations system in-country is already working to support the government-led response efforts and stands ready to scale up assistance as requested.

Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.