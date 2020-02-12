12 Feb 2020

State workers affected by Taal's eruption undergo stress debriefing

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 12 Feb 2020

CALAMBA CITY, February 12 (PIA) - At least 75 state workers under the Department of Interior and Local Government underwent a post-psychological debriefing workshop last February 10 as an intervention from their stressful experience due to the recent eruption of Taal Volcano.

The employees were either directly affected by Taal's eruption or were involved as responders in various evacuation sites in Batangas and other areas in Calabarzon region.

Facilitated by the Department of Health Region IV-A, the debriefing was a tool for an individual to accept and cope with his or her present situation after a traumatic experience or a calamity. It relieves emotional injuries caused by emotional and psychological trauma and help an individual reestablish social interaction to family, community and society, the health department said.

“The objective is to provide our government employees with emotional and psychological interventions for them to cope with their emotional pain and help them recover so that they can feel safe again. Ang debriefing na ito ay kailangang gawin sa lahat ng naging biktima, na-involve sa operation at mga rumisponde sa ating mga kababayan upang hindi magkaroon ng post-traumatic stress disorder and ipa bang mga negative effects gaya ng nightmares, flashbacks at severe anxiety,” Regional Director Eduardo C. Janairo stated.

“Napakaimportante dito ang timing at pag-conduct ng debriefing interventions upang masiguro natin na malakas at malusog ang kaisipan ng lahat ng tumulong noong nakaraang kalamidad,” he added.

Janairo also stressed the importance of being healthy. “A strong and health body increases the ability of a person in coping with stress. Kailangang magkaroon ng sapat na tulog, kumain ng well-balanced diet, avoid alcohol and drugs and other depressants at iwasan ang mga bagay na makapagbibigay ng stress.”

“The psychosocial support and intervention can help our employees feel better with their life, develop their self-confidence and enable them to have sense of self-worth and become productive again in their line of work,” he added. (PIA LAGUNA/with DOH4A reports)

