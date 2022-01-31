The State of Qatar Supports the Republic of the Philippines with 50,000 Doses of Sinovac Anti-Covid-19 Vaccine

Qatar Fund for Development has provided financial support that includes an urgent health aid to further the people of Philippines access to safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine. The aim of the support is to provide additional 50,000 doses of Sinovac anti-Covid-19 vaccine to the people of Philippines. The support comes as a continuation of Qatar’s response to provide a wider access to Covid-19 vaccine.

This assistance is an extension of Qatar’s commitment to stand with the brotherly and friendly countries affected by the pandemic, by providing appropriate medical supplies to cope with the repercussions of Covid-19 and to provide health support to the people of the affected countries.

His Excellency Khalifa bin Jassim Al-Kuwari, Director General of Qatar Fund for Development, said, “This support is an affirmation of Qatar’s active role and efforts in contending the Covid-19 pandemic, which represents a common threat to the whole world, and as a matter of shared international responsibility, as well as Qatar’s position in support of friendly and fraternal countries and its assistance to overcome this crisis.”

His Excellency Dr. Ali bin Ibrahim Al-Malki, Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Republic of the Philippines, said that the support “comes within the framework of humanitarian action, and the extended Qatari giving to relief friends in the Philippines, and also comes as a commitment from the State of Qatar to alleviate the suffering of those affected by the health crisis, and to strengthen international efforts in the field of emergency aid”.

Philippine President’s Special Envoy to the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Dr. Amable R. Aguiluz V, said that “The Philippines is very fortunate to be included by Qatar in its roster of friendly countries. Filipinos especially OFWs have been treated fairly and have been beneficiaries of the benevolence of the Emir of Qatar, HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani. This humanitarian gesture is a manifestation of a strong diplomatic and friendly relations among the two nations.

Qatar Fund for Development efforts is continues to support countries around the world with emergency response aid to defeat Covid-19 and enable access to safe and effective vaccines and medical aids.