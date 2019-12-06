State of Calamity declared in Tuguegarao City due to flooding

By Mark Djeron C. Tumab

TUGUEGARAO CITY, Cagayan, Dec. 6 (PIA) - In its special session yesterday, the city council here approved a resolution declaring Tuguegarao City under state of calamity due to the massive flooding caused by continuous rains spawned by Northeast Monsoon or Amihan.

Vice Mayor Benvienido de Guzman said the declaration of state of calamity through City Resolution 269-08-2019 is to enable the city government to use its quick response fund (QRF).

For his part, City Councilor Boyet Ortiz said the city government will use its P14 million calamity fund for the more than 10,000 families or equivalent to 35,230 individuals affected by flooding.

At present, affected families of the massive flooding are staying inside the People’s Gymnasium where the city government provided them modular tents.

The modular tents were purchased by the city government for use at evacuation centers during disaster and emergencies.

Some of the heavily affected barangays in the city include Balzain East, Balzain West, Annafunan, Atulayan, Pengue Ruyu and Linao.

City hall employees, on the other hand, are now repacking relief goods to be given to affected families. (MDCT/PIA-2)