Stakeholders to discuss solutions for insurgency-influenced areas

By Carlson B. Alelis

ILOILO CITY, July 4 (PIA) -- Local chief executives and representatives of national government agencies, and state universities and colleges (SUCs) in Western Visayas will converge on July 11 in a conference to talk about solutions for barangays that are under the influence of insurgency.

This, disclosed by regional director Ro-Ann Bacal of the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA)-6 during a press conference, July 2, adding that it will focus on peace, security, and development in the region.

The participants will “discuss how we can reach out to barangays who are still under the influence of insurgency and how we can end it by making sure that development is really felt by them,” she said.

It is part of Executive Order No. 70 or the institutionalizing of the whole-of-nation approach in attaining exclusive and sustainable peace and to end local and armed conflict in the country.

“We would like a more convergent approach to barangays rather than informing people of the programs and services of government agencies individually," Bacal said.

Feedbacks of how these barangays do not feel the government and losing to the propaganda of the left are just some of the reasons why this conference was prompted.

"Now is that time that the government faces this query and tell these people that the government is here for everyone. We are also here to make sure that people who are underserved, and sometimes neglected, will be attended to,” Bacal added. (LTP/CBA/PIA6)