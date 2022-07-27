Staff and volunteers of the Philippine Red Cross all across Luzon quickly responds as a magnitude 7 earthquake hits

EARTHQUAKE UPDATE

Several houses and infrastructures in different locations are severely damaged after a 7.0 magnitude (downgraded from 7.3 magnitude by Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS-DOST)) #earthquake shook #Luzon this morning.

PRC Chairman Dick Gordon directed all Chapters to be on stand-by and perform assessment within their areas of responsibility following the big earthquake.

Chairman Gordon also urges all affected LGUs and the DPWH to assess damages and the safety of buildings and structures to ensure the safety of all. Remember to stay alert and vigilant for any aftershocks.