22 Jan 2020

SSS opens calamity assistance package

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 22 Jan 2020

By Lilibeth A. French

ILOILO CITY, Jan. 22 (PIA6) - - Members and pensioners of the Social Security System (SSS) who were affected by typhoon Ursula from the towns of Concepcion and Carles in the province of Iloilo can now avail of the Calamity Assistance Package (CAP) which was opened by the agency recently.

SSS West Visayas 2 Division Acting Senior Communication Analyst Amiel Yang Genova said the agency has allocated nearly P260 million in funds for the loan package for its qualified members and pensioners residing in areas declared by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) under a state of calamity in the regions of Visayas and MIMAROPA due to the devastation brought about by typhoon Ursula which hit these areas on Christmas Eve last year.

The towns of Concepcion and Carles were among the areas declared by NDRRMC under a state of calamity in the Visayas region including other areas in Panay Island such as Kalibo and Malay in the province of Aklan, Libertad and Pandan in Antique, and Sigma in Capiz.

Genova said qualified SSS pensioners who reside in these calamity-stricken areas may avail of the advance three-month pension under the CAP.

On the other hand, regular-paying SSS members may avail of the calamity loan assistance, and Direct House Repair and Improvement Loan.

Members should have a home address or property in the calamity stricken areas to qualify for the calamity loan assistance. They have also paid a paid a minimum of 36 monthly contributions, six of which have been paid within the 12-month period before the date of application.

Qualified for direct house repair and improvement loan are applicants who are not more than 60 years old and with at least 24 monthly contributions, of which three contributions were remitted within the last 12-month period prior to the month of loan application.

Genova said applicants must also register on the My.SSS facility of the agency to qualify for the program. This will allow them to generate the applicant’s billing letters accordingly especially during payments so this will be automatically posted under their account.

CAP applications will be accepted until April 14, 2020 except for the Direct House Repair and Improvement Loan which will be up to one year. (JSC/laf/PIA6-Iloilo)

