27 Nov 2019

A space for refuge and learning

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
27 Nov 2019

In Davao Del Norte, you have helped rehabilitate a dilapidated classroom and transform it into a space of learning for students, and a place of refuge for families who flee from emergencies.

A teacher explains a few math concepts as the children sit on dust floors and water droppings from the old and holey roof. Motorcycles often stir the dirt on the streets outside. This is how classes used to be conducted in Pinamuno Elementary School in San Isidro, Davao del Norte.

“In our previous classroom, we are not like students. We felt like we are construction workers. It’s very dusty. When it rains, we would gather near the blackboard so we don’t get wet. Also, our room before serves as a parking ground for motorcycles and goats because it’s very open,” said Cyrill, a sixth grade student.

Their classroom was covered with a layer of dirt. Children endured the dusty and occasionally muddy conditions of the classroom so that they can learn. The parents and the teachers of the school decided that it was time to take action in order to improve the learning conditions of their kids.

For months, stakeholders were requesting to have their classroom rehabilitated. The school administrators were granted some funding by their municipal government in order to cover the cost of the repairs. However, it was not enough to cover the repairs. This is where the support of UNHCR Philippines and its partners came in.

During a protection visit last July 2019, the members of the barangay highlighted the value of this classroom, not only to the children, but also to the community. The building serves as an emergency center when families are forced to flee from fighting and natural disasters.

For months, workers and volunteers replaced the roof and reconstructed the walls. The newly rehabilitated classroom was handed over to the municipality last 15 November 2019. It is through the support of donors and partners that the room is a place of learning and a safe space for the most vulnerable families.

“Now that our classroom was repaired, we feel more comfortable and safer. I now like going to school,” Cyrill said with a smile.

