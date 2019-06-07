SP approves P31.4-M budget for El Niño mitigating measures

By Leonard T. Pineda, I

ILOILO CITY, June 7 (PIA) – The Sanggunian Panlalawigan (SP) of Iloilo has approved the P31,464,350 budget for the mitigating measures for the effects of the El Niño phenomenon in the province here.

This, after the SP has approved the resolution declaring the entire Iloilo province under the state of calamity due to the effects of the drought.

Dr. Jerry Bionat, Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction, and Management Council (PDRRMC) executive officer, said the P31.4 million budget is comprised of P10,821,350.00 for production and support services; P100,520.00 for health impacts; P13,542,480.00 for social impacts; P4,000,000 for water or provision of “jetmatic” pumps; P500,000 for environmental protection; P2,000,000 for veterinary services; and P500,000 for information and education campaign.

“These will be implemented by the concerned local offices in coordination with the national government agencies and the local government units having declared their areas under the states of calamity,” he said.

He said that the charges of the said measures will be made against available Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Fund-Trust Fund of this government.

Meanwhile, according to the PDRRMC, over 39,288 hectares of land area planted with rice, corn, and high-value commercial crops have been affected by the dry spell.

The PDRRMC also reported that a total of 456,846 farmers with their families in the province are affected by the damages that have reached the amount of P1,229,538,007.36. (JBG/LTP/PIA-Iloilo)