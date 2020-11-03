[Southeast Asia Floods] Singapore Red Cross to launch public appeal, send humanitarian aid to affected communities

Singapore, 2 November 2020 - In response to the storm surges and torrential floods that affected communities in Southeast Asia, the Singapore Red Cross (SRC) will be launching a public fundraising appeal to aid disaster relief and recovery operations in these countries.

The SRC will also contribute SGD50,000 to Philippine Red Cross to support its disaster relief efforts for Super Typhoon Goni. This contribution comes on the back of the SRC’s earlier contribution on 20 October, of USD75,000 to Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam (USD$25,000 respectively), for food (rice, instant-noodle, canned-fish and soy-sauce) and non-food (mosquito net and blanket) relief items, water purification units, and disaster prevention interventions; as well as short-term recovery projects such as the rehabilitation of latrines, and livelihood (agriculture and livestock) support for those affected.

Mr Benjamin William, Secretary General and CEO of Singapore Red Cross, said, “The successive typhoons and heavy rains have exacerbated the already-challenging situation caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The situation is expected to worsen in the coming weeks and we must work together to prevent this humanitarian crisis from escalating further. We stand in solidarity with the Red Cross volunteers in the Philippines, Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos who are working round-the-clock on this complex response in the face of the simultaneous climate and health emergencies.”

Since the start of October, Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam have experienced heavy rainfall due to the monsoon season. The arrival of tropical storms Nangka and Linfa have triggered flash floods and landslides; destroying a significant number of buildings; including schools, houses and health centers; agricultural land and livestocks. Last week, Typhoon Molave, one of the worst major storms to hit Vietnam in the past 20 years, left about 40 people dead and many others injured or missing after it made landfall. The world’s strongest typhoon of 2020, Typhoon Goni made landfall in the Philippines over the weekend, causing volcanic debris to become a devastating and deadly flow of lahar, causing rivers to overflow and destroying dikes. The Singapore Red Cross will continue to monitor the situation to make an assessment of the type of relief it can assist with subsequently.

Restoring Family Links

The Singapore Red Cross has activated its “Restoring Family Links” (RFL) service to assist Singaporeans and others to locate their immediate family members who may have been affected by the disaster with whom they have difficulty in contacting. Please contact us at rfl@redcross.sg for assistance.