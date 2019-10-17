17 Oct 2019

SLDEO constructs 24 multi-purpose buildings for 2019

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 17 Oct 2019 View Original

By Marcelo M. Pedalino

MAASIN CITY, Oct. 17 (PIA) -- For the current year 2019, about two dozen multi-purpose structures spread in various locations around the province have been programmed to be built by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) - Southern Leyte District Engineering Office (SLDEO).

These 24 projects have a total allocation of P85.5 million, in which two were already completed, costing P5.5 million.

“The two newly-constructed multi-purpose buildings are located in the villages of Bogasong (P2-M) and Tigbao (P3.5-M) in Libagon town,” the SLDEO said in a statement.

Construction of the other 22 multi-purpose buildings are still in progress, in which the towns of Liloan, Bontoc, and San Ricardo got three units each, while Hinunangan, Tomas Oppus, Silago, and Saint Bernard towns had two units each.

This city, along with the municipalities of San Francisco, Padre Burgos, Macrohon, and Limasawa, had one unit multi-purpose building project each.

These structures, the SLDEO statement said, were established in strategic areas in the villages and were structurally designed to withstand typhoons and other disasters to ensure the safety of local residents.

“DPWH always includes the construction of these buildings as one of the priority projects because the community needs them,” said Engr. Ma. Margarita Junia, the district engineer.

She added: “It will not only be used as venue for public meetings and social events but will also serve as an evacuation center for local residents in times of typhoons, strong earthquakes, and other calamities.” (nbq/mmp/PIA8-Southern Leyte)

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb, a trove of resources for the academic community

While ReliefWeb was first created as an information-sharing platform to support well-informed decision-making in humanitarian crises, over the years the variety and comprehensiveness of its content …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.