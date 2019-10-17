SLDEO constructs 24 multi-purpose buildings for 2019

By Marcelo M. Pedalino

MAASIN CITY, Oct. 17 (PIA) -- For the current year 2019, about two dozen multi-purpose structures spread in various locations around the province have been programmed to be built by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) - Southern Leyte District Engineering Office (SLDEO).

These 24 projects have a total allocation of P85.5 million, in which two were already completed, costing P5.5 million.

“The two newly-constructed multi-purpose buildings are located in the villages of Bogasong (P2-M) and Tigbao (P3.5-M) in Libagon town,” the SLDEO said in a statement.

Construction of the other 22 multi-purpose buildings are still in progress, in which the towns of Liloan, Bontoc, and San Ricardo got three units each, while Hinunangan, Tomas Oppus, Silago, and Saint Bernard towns had two units each.

This city, along with the municipalities of San Francisco, Padre Burgos, Macrohon, and Limasawa, had one unit multi-purpose building project each.

These structures, the SLDEO statement said, were established in strategic areas in the villages and were structurally designed to withstand typhoons and other disasters to ensure the safety of local residents.

“DPWH always includes the construction of these buildings as one of the priority projects because the community needs them,” said Engr. Ma. Margarita Junia, the district engineer.

She added: “It will not only be used as venue for public meetings and social events but will also serve as an evacuation center for local residents in times of typhoons, strong earthquakes, and other calamities.” (nbq/mmp/PIA8-Southern Leyte)