Situational Report for TC PAENG (2022) SitRep No. 3 for TS PAENG (2022) October 29, 2022 02:00 pm

28 October 2022

-- 5:00 PM: “PAENG” slightly intensifies as it moves west northwestward towards Northern Samar-Sorsogon-Albay area with maximum sustained winds of 85 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 105 km/h, and central pressure of 990 hPa.

TCWS No. 2 was raised over Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, Masbate including Ticao Island and Burias Islands,

Camarines Sur, Camarines Norte, Marinduque, Quezon including Pollilo Islands, the southern portion of Aurora, the southeastern portion of Nueva Ecija, Laguna, Batangas, Cavite, Metro Manila, Rizal, Bulacan, the eastern portion of Pampanga, the northern and central portions of Oriental Mindoro, Romblon, Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, Samar,

Biliran, and the northern portion of Leyte.

TCWS No. 1 was raised over Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, the central and southern portions of Isabela, Ifugao, Benguet,

Mountain Province, the southern portion of Ilocos Sur, La Union, Bataan, Tarlac, Zambales, Pangasinan, the rest of Aurora, the rest of Pampanga, Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Islands, the rest of Oriental Mindoro, Calamian Islands, Cuyo Islands, the rest of Nueva Ecija, Southern Leyte, Cebu including Bantayan and Camotes Islands, Bohol,

Negros Occidental, Negros Oriental, Guimaras, Aklan, Antique, Capiz, Iloilo, Siquijor, the rest of Leyte, Dinagat Islands,

Surigao del Norte including Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands, the northern portion of Surigao del Sur, Agusan del Norte, the northeastern portion of Agusan del Sur (Sibagat), Camiguin, and the eastern portion of Misamis Oriental.

-- 8:00 PM: “PAENG” continues to move West Northwestward towards the Albay-Sorsogon area with maximum sustained winds of 85 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 105 km/h, and central pressure of 990 hPa.

TCWS No. 2 was raised over Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands, Camarines Sur, Camarines Norte, Marinduque, Quezon including Pollilo Islands, Laguna, Batangas, Cavite, Metro Manila, Rizal,

Bulacan, the southern portion of Aurora, the central and southern portions of Nueva Ecija, the central and southern portions of Tarlac, Pampanga, Bataan, the central and southern portions of Zambales, the northern and central portions of Oriental Mindoro, the northern and central portions of Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Islands, Romblon, Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, Samar, Biliran, and the northern portion of Leyte.

TCWS No. 1 was raised over the central and southern portions of Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Benguet, Ifugao,

Mountain Province, the southern portion of Ilocos Sur, La Union, the rest of Aurora, the rest of Nueva Ecija, the rest of Zambales, Pangasinan, the rest of Tarlac, the rest of Oriental Mindoro, the rest of Occidental Mindoro, Calamian Islands,

Cuyo Islands, Southern Leyte, Cebu including Bantayan and Camotes Islands, Bohol, Negros Occidental, Negros Oriental, Guimaras, Aklan, Antique, Capiz, Iloilo, Siquijor, the rest of Leyte, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte including Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands, the northern portion of Surigao del Sur, Agusan del Norte, the northeastern portion of Agusan del Sur, Camiguin, and the eastern portion of Misamis Oriental.

-11:00 PM: “PAENG” maintains its strength as it continues to approach the Lagonoy Gulf Area with maximum sustained winds of 85 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 105 km/h, and a central pressure of 990 hPa TCWS No. 2 was raised over Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands, Camarines Sur, Camarines Norte, Marinduque, Quezon including Pollilo Islands, Laguna, Batangas, Cavite, Metro Manila, Rizal,

Bulacan, the southern portion of Aurora, the central and southern portions of Nueva, the central and southern portions of Tarlac, Pampanga, Bataan, the central and southern portions of Zambales, the northern and central portions of Oriental Mindoro, the northern and central portions of Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Islands, Romblon, Northern Samar,

Eastern Samar, Samar, Biliran, and the northern portion of Leyte.

TCWS No. 1 was raised over Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, the central and southern portions of Isabela, Ifugao, Benguet,

Mountain Province, the southern portion of Ilocos Sur, La Union, Bataan, Tarlac, Zambales, Pangasinan, the rest of Aurora, the rest of Pampanga, Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Islands, the rest of Oriental Mindoro, Calamian Islands, Cuyo Islands, the rest of Nueva Ecija, Southern Leyte, Cebu including Bantayan and Camotes Islands, Bohol,

Negros Occidental, Negros Oriental, Guimaras, Aklan, Antique, Capiz, Iloilo, Siquijor, the rest of Leyte, Dinagat Islands,

Surigao del Norte including Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands, the northern portion of Surigao del Sur, Agusan del Norte, the northeastern portion of Agusan del Sur (Sibagat), Camiguin, and the eastern portion of Misamis Oriental.

29 October 2022

-- 2:00 AM: “PAENG” reaches severe tropical storm category with maximum sustained winds of 95 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 130 km/h and is now offshore of Virac, Catanduanes.

TCWS No. 3 was raised over Catanduanes, Camarines Norte, the northern portion of Camarines Sur, and the extreme eastern portion of Quezon.

TCWS No. 2 was raised over Albay, Sorsogon, Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands, the rest of Camarines Sur,

Marinduque, the rest of Quezon including Pollilo Islands, Laguna, Batangas, Cavite, Metro Manila, Rizal, Bulacan, the southern portion of Aurora, the central and southern portions of Nueva Ecija, the central and southern portions of Pampanga, Bataan, the central and southern portions of Zambales, the northern and central portions of Oriental Mindoro, the northern and central portions of Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Islands, Romblon, Northern Samar, the northern portion of Eastern Samar, and the northern portion of Samar.

TCWS No. 1 was raised over the central and southern portions of Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Benguet, Ifugao,

Mountain Province, the southern portion of Ilocos Sur, La Union, the rest of Aurora, the rest of Nueva Ecija, the rest of Zambales, Pangasinan, the rest of Tarlac, the rest of Oriental Mindoro, the rest of Occidental Mindoro, the northern portion of including Calamian and Cuyo Islands, the rest of Samar, the rest of Eastern Samar, Biliran, Leyte, Southern Leyte, Cebu including Bantayan and Camotes Islands, Bohol, Negros Occidental, Negros Oriental, Guimaras, Aklan,

Antique, Capiz, Iloilo, Siquijor, the rest of Leyte, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte including Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands, the northern portion of Surigao del Sur, Agusan del Norte, the northeastern portion of Agusan del Sur, Camiguin, and Misamis Oriental.