Situational Report for TC PAENG (2022) SitRep No. 2 for TS PAENG (2022) October 28, 2022 06:00 pm

(excerpts)

28 October 2022

-- 5:00 AM: “PAENG” slightly intensifies while moving West Northwestward over the Philippine Sea. The center of Tropical Storm “PAENG” was estimated based on all available data at 410 km East of Borongan City, Eastern Samar with Maximum sustained winds of 75 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 90 km/h, and central pressure of 992 hPa.

TCWS No. 2 was hoisted in Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, and the eastern portion of Camarines Sur (Caramoan, Garchitorena, Presentacion, Lagonoy, Goa, San Jose, Tigaon, Iriga City, Saglay, Buhi), Northern Samar and the Northern portion of Eastern Samar.

TCWS No. 1 was hoisted in Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands, Camarines Norte, the rest of Camarines Sur, Romblon, Marinduque, Quezon including Pollilo Islands, Laguna, and Rizal, Samar, the rest of Eastern Samar, Biliran, Leyte, Southern Leyte, and the northern portion of Cebu.

-- 2:00 PM: "PAENG” continues to maintain its strength while moving closer to EASTERN SAMAR-Northern Samar area.

TCWS No. 2 was raised over Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands, Camarines Sur, Camarines Norte, Marinduque, the northern portion of Romblon (Calatrava, San Andres, San Agustin, Romblon, Corcuera, Banton, Concepcion, Cajidiocan, San Fernando, Magdiwang), Quezon including Pollilo Islands, the eastern portion of Batangas (Lobo, Taysan, Rosario, Padre Garcia, San Juan, Lipa City, Santo Tomas), and the southeastern portion of Laguna (Alaminos, San Pablo City, Rizal, Nagcarlan, Majayjay, Luisiana, Cavinti, Paete, Kalayaan, Santa Maria, Mabitac, Pakil, Famy, Siniloan, Pangil, Lumban, Liliw), Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, Samar, Biliran, and the northern portion of Leyte (San Isidro, Calubian, Tabango, Leyte, Capoocan, Carigara, Barugo, San Miguel, Babatngon, Tacloban City, Alangalang, Santa Fe, Palo, Tanauan, Dagami, Pastrana, Jaro, Kananga, Villaba, Tunga, Tabontabon, Tolosa)

TCWS No. 1 was raised over the rest of Romblon, the rest of Laguna, Rizal, Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Islands, Oriental Mindoro, Calamian Islands, Cuyo Islands, the rest of Batangas, Cavite, Metro Manila, Bataan, Pampanga, Bulacan, Tarlac, Nueva Ecija, Aurora, Zambales, Pangasinan, La Union, Benguet, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, the central and southern portions of Isabela (San Agustin, Jones, City of Santiago, Cordon, Echague, Dinapigue, San Mariano, San Guillermo, Angadanan, City of Cauayan, Benito Soliven, Ramon, San Isidro, Alicia, San Mateo, Cabatuan, Luna, Reina Mercedes, Naguilian, Palanan, Aurora, Burgos, San Manuel, Gamu, Ilagan City, Divilacan), Ifugao, the southern portion of Ilocos Sur (Sugpon, Cervantes, Alilem, Suyo, Tagudin, Santa Cruz, Sigay), and the southwestern portion of Mountain Province (Bauko, Sabangan, Tadian), Southern Leyte, Cebu including Bantayan and Camotes Islands, Bohol, Negros Occidental, Negros Oriental, Guimaras, Aklan, Antique, Capiz, Iloilo, Siquijor, and the rest of Leyte, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte including Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands, the northern portion of Surigao del Sur (Carrascal, Cantilan, Madrid, Carmen, Lanuza, Cortes, City of Tandag, Bayabas, Cagwait, San Miguel, Tago, Marihatag), Agusan del Norte, the northeastern portion of Agusan del Sur (Sibagat), Camiguin, and the eastern portion of Misamis Oriental (Gingoog City, Magsaysay, Medina, Talisayan, Balingoan, Kinoguitan).

-- 5:00 PM: “PAENG” slightly intensifies as it moves west northwestward towards northern samar-sorsogon-albay area with maximum sustained winds of 85 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 105 km/h, and central pressure of 990 hPa.

TCWS No. 2 was raised over Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, Masbate including Ticao Island and Burias Islands, Camarines Sur, Camarines Norte, Marinduque, Quezon including Pollilo Islands, the southern portion of Aurora (San Luis, Baler, Dingalan), the southeastern portion of Nueva Ecija (Gabaldon, General Tinio, City of Gapan, Cabiao, San Isidro, Pe), Laguna, Batangas, Cavite, Metro Manila, Rizal, Bulacan, the eastern portion of Pampanga (Candaba, San Luis, San Simon, Apalit), the northern and central portions of Oriental Mindoro (Puerto Galera, San Teodoro, Baco, City of Calapan, Naujan, Victoria, Pola, Socorro, Pinamalayan, Gloria, Bansud, Bongabong, Roxas), Romblon, Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, Samar, Biliran, and the northern portion of Leyte (San Isidro, Calubian, Tabango, Leyte, Capoocan, Carigara, Barugo, San Miguel, Babatngon, Tacloban City, Alangalang, Santa Fe, Palo, Tanauan, Dagami, Pastrana, Jaro, Kananga, Villaba, Tunga, Tabontabon, Tolosa).

TCWS No. 1 was raised over Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, the central and southern portions of Isabela (San Agustin, Jones, City of Santiago, Cordon, Echague, Dinapigue, San Mariano, San Guillermo, Angadanan, City of Cauayan, Benito Soliven, Ramon, San Isidro, Alicia, San Mateo, Cabatuan, Luna, Reina Mercedes, Naguilian, Palanan, Aurora, Burgos, San Manuel, Gamu, Ilagan City, Divilacan, Roxas, Quirino, Mallig), Ifugao, Benguet, Mountain Province, the southern portion of Ilocos Sur (Sugpon, Cervantes, Alilem, Suyo, Tagudin, Santa Cruz, Sigay, Quirino, Gregorio del Pilar, Salcedo, Santa Lucia), La Union, Bataan, Tarlac, Zambales, Pangasinan, the rest of Aurora, the rest of Pampanga, Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Islands, the rest of Oriental Mindoro, Calamian Islands, Cuyo Islands, the rest of Nueva Ecija, Southern Leyte, Cebu including Bantayan and Camotes Islands, Bohol, Negros Occidental, Negros Oriental, Guimaras, Aklan, Antique, Capiz, Iloilo, Siquijor, the rest of Leyte, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte including Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands, the northern portion of Surigao del Sur (Carrascal, Cantilan, Madrid, Carmen, Lanuza, Cortes, City of Tandag, Bayabas, Cagwait, San Miguel, Tago, Marihatag), Agusan del Norte, the northeastern portion of Agusan del Sur (Sibagat), Camiguin, and the eastern portion of Misamis Oriental (Gingoog City, Magsaysay, Medina, Talisayan, Balingoan, Kinoguitan).