Situational Report for TC PAENG (2022) SitRep No. 1 for TS PAENG (2022) October 28, 2022 08:00 am

25 October 2022

-- 10:00 PM: The Low-Pressure Area (LPA) was estimated at 990 km east of Eastern Visayas. 26 October 2022 - 8:00 AM: The LPA has developed into Tropical Depression (TD) "PAENG". The center of Tropical Depression “PAENG” was estimated at 965 km East of Eastern Visayas with a maximum sustained winds of 45 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 55 km/h, and central pressure of 1004 hPa. 27 October 2022 - 5:00 AM: PAENG slightly intensified while moving west northwestward over the Philippines Sea.

TCWS No. 1 was hoisted in the northern portion of Eastern Samar (San Julian, Sulat, Taft, CanAvid, Dolores, Maslog, Oras, San Policarpo, Arteche, Jipapad, City of Borongan) and the eastern portion of Northern Samar (Lapinig, Gamay, Mapanas, Palapag, Laoang, Pambujan, Catubig, Las Navas).

-- 11:00 AM: TD PAENG further intensified into Tropical Storm (TS) with a maximum sustained winds of 65 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 80 km/h, and central pressure of 998 hPa while moving West southwestward at 10 km/h.

TCWS No. 1 was raised in Catanduanes, the eastern portion of Albay (Rapu-Rapu), and the eastern portion of Sorsogon (Prieto Diaz, Gubat, Barcelona, Bulusan, Santa Magdalena, Irosin, Juban, Casiguran, City of Sorsogon), Eastern Samar, Northern Samar, and Samar.

-- 5:00 PM: TD “PAENG” maintained its strength while moving slowly southwestward. The center of Tropical Storm “PAENG” was estimated based on all available data at 510 km East of Borongan City, Eastern Samar with a maximum sustained winds of 65 kkm/h near the center, gustiness of up to 80 km/h, and central pressure of 996 hPa.

TCWS No. 1 was hoisted in the eastern portion of Camarines Sur (Siruma, Tinambac, Goa, Lagonoy, Garchitorena, Caramoan, Presentacion, Saglay, San Jose, Tigaon, Ocampo, Iriga City, Buhi, Nabua, Bato, Balatan, Bula, Baao, Pili, Calabanga, Bombon, Magarao, Naga City, Milaor, Minalabac, San Fernando, Gainza, Camaligan, Canaman), Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, and Masbate including Ticao Island, Burias Island, Eastern Samar, Northern Samar, Samar, Biliran, and the northern portion of Leyte (San Isidro, Calubian, Tabango, Leyte, Capoocan, Carigara, Barugo, San Miguel, Babatngon, Tacloban City, Alangalang, Santa Fe, Palo).

-- 11:00 PM: “PAENG” continued to maintain its strength and slowly moved Westward. The center of Tropical Storm “PAENG” was estimated based on all available data at 485 km East of Borongan City, Eastern Samar with a maximum sustained winds of 65 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 80 km/h, and central pressure of 996 hPa.

TCWS No. 1 was hoisted in Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands, Camarines Sur, the eastern portion of Romblon (San Fernando, Cajidiocan, Magdiwang, Romblon, Corcuera, Banton), Marinduque, Camarines Norte, Polillo Islands, and the southern portion of mainland Quezon (Atimonan, Padre Burgos, Pagbilao, Quezon, Alabat, Perez, Unisan, Gumaca, Plaridel, Agdangan, Macalelon, Pitogo, General Luna, Catanauan, San Francisco, San Andres, Mulanay, San Narciso, Buenavista, Lopez, Calauag, Guinayangan, Tagkawayan, Mauban), and Eastern Samar, Northern Samar, Samar, Biliran, and the northern portion of Leyte (San Isidro, Calubian, Tabango, Leyte, Capoocan, Carigara, San Miguel, Babatngon, Tacloban City, Santa Fe, Palo, Villaba, Kananga, Jaro, Alangalang, Pastrana, Dagami, Tanauan, Tabontabon, Tolosa, Tunga, Barugo).

28 October 2022

-- 5:00 AM: “PAENG” slightly intensifies while moving West Northwestward over the Philippine Sea. The center of Tropical Storm “PAENG” was estimated based on all available data at 410 km East of Borongan City, Eastern Samar with Maximum sustained winds of 75 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 90 km/h, and central pressure of 992 hPa.

TCWS No. 1 was hoisted in Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands, Camarines Norte, the rest of Camarines Sur, Romblon, Marinduque, Quezon including Pollilo Islands, Laguna, and Rizal, Samar, the rest of Eastern Samar, Biliran, Leyte, Southern Leyte, and the northern portion of Cebu (Daanbantayan, Medellin, San Remigio, Tabogon, City of Bogo, Borbon) including Bantayan and Camotes Islands. Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte including Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands and the northern portion of Surigao del Sur (Carrascal, Cantilan, Madrid, Carmen, Lanuza, Cortes, City of Tandag, Bayabas, Tago, Cagwait).

TCWS No. 2 was hoisted in Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, and the eastern portion of Camarines Sur (Caramoan, Garchitorena, Presentacion, Lagonoy, Goa, San Jose, Tigaon, Iriga City, Saglay, Buhi), Northern Samar and the Northern portion of Eastern Samar (Jipapad, Arteche, Oras, San Policarpo, Maslog, Dolores, Can-Avid, Taft).