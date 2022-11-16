Situation Update No 5 Tropical Cyclone Nalgae Philippines (Wednesday, 16 November 2022, 1700 HRS (UTC+7))

SUMMARY

a. Meteorological History (time shown in UTC+7). On 29 October, TC NALGAE made a series of landfalls (6) with details as follows: 0010 in Virac, Catanduanes; 0040 in Caramoan, Camarines Sur; 0500 in Buenavista, Quezon; 0740 in Santa Cruz, Marinduque; 1240 in Sariaya, Quezon; and 2100 in Baliuag, Bulacan, the Philippines.

b. Preparedness and Response.

Alert Status. As of 15 November 2022, the Philippines’ National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) Alert Status has lowered back to BLUE ALERT for Tropical Cyclone NALGAE.

ASEAN Emergency Response and Assessment Team (ERAT). On 16 November 2022, ASEAN-ERAT assessment result has been presented in the exit conference to NDRRMCOCD. The meeting was chaired by Assistant Secretary Raffy Alejandro, Civil Defense Deputy Administrator for Operations, Office of Civil Defense (OCD) and attended by Executive Director of the AHA Centre, Lee Yam Ming, NDRRMC Operation Centre in the Philippines, and AHA Centre Emergency Operation Centre in Jakarta.

Disaster Emergency Logistics System for ASEAN (DELSA). As of 16 November 2022, in coordination with NDRRMC-OCD, the AHA Centre has dispatched 1,144 family kits, 2,748 tarpaulin, 1,978 shelter repair kits, 11,680 hygiene kits, and 1 mobile storage unit (MSU) from the DELSA Satellite Warehouse in Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City, Philippines to the affected people by Tropical Cyclone NALGAE. Details of DELSA items dispatched are available in ACTIONS TAKEN AND RESOURCES MOBILISED.