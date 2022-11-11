Situation Update No 4 Tropical Cyclone Nalgae Philippines (Friday, 11 November 2022, 1300 HRS (UTC+7)

Note: Information contained in this document are additional information since the AHA Centre Situation Update #3 (8 November 2022) and until today (11 November 2022 at 1300 HRS UTC+7). You may refer to Situation Update #1 (4 November 2022), Situation Update #2 (6 November 2022), and Situation Update #3 (8 November 2022) for the previous information.

1. SUMMARY

a. Meteorological History (time shown in UTC+7). On 29 October, TC NALGAE made a series of landfalls (6) with details as follows: 0010 in Virac, Catanduanes; 0040 in Caramoan, Camarines Sur; 0500 in Buenavista, Quezon; 0740 in Santa Cruz, Marinduque; 1240 in Sariaya, Quezon; and 2100 in Baliuag, Bulacan, the Philippines.

b. Preparedness and Response.

Alert Status. As of 11 November 2022, the Philippines’ National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) remains on RED ALERT (highest level of alert to address an ongoing or in anticipation of an imminent emergency) – Day 16 for Tropical Cyclone NALGAE.

ASEAN Emergency Response and Assessment Team (ERAT). On 8 November 2022, the ASEAN-ERAT 1 (for assessments in Maguindanao Province - BARMM) has arrived in Cotabato Airport, BARRM at 3.21 pm Manila time, and the ASEAN-ERAT 2 (for assessments in Antique and Capiz Provinces - Region VI / Western Visayas) also has arrived at Iloilo Airport, Region VI (Western Visayas) at 4.36 pm Manila time. As of 11 November 2022, at 1200 HRS UTC+7, assessments of both Region are still ongoing.

Disaster Emergency Logistics System for ASEAN (DELSA). As of 11 November 2022, at 1200 HRS in coordination with NDRRMC-OCD, the AHA Centre has dispatched 830 family kits, 1,828 tarpaulin, 1,800 shelter repair kits, 4,640 hygiene kits, and 1 mobile storage unit (MSU) from the DELSA Satellite Warehouse in Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City, Philippines to the affected people by Tropical Cyclone NALGAE.