Situation Update No 3 Tropical Cyclone Nalgae Philippines (Tuesday, 8 November 2022, 1300 HRS (UTC+7)

This Situation Update is provided by the AHA Centre for use of the ASEAN Member States and relevant stakeholders. The information presented is collected from various sources, including but not limited to ASEAN Member States’ Government Agencies, UN, IFRC, NGOs, Humanitarian and Dialogue Partners, and News Organisations.

Note: Information contained in this document are additional information since the AHA Centre Situation Update #2 (6 November 2022) and until today (8 November 2022 at 1300 HRS UTC+7). You may refer to Situation Update #1 (4 November 2022) and Situation Update #2 (6 November 2022) for the previous information.

SUMMARY

a. Meteorological History (time shown in UTC+7). On 29 October, TC NALGAE made a series of landfalls (6) with details as follows: 0010 in Virac, Catanduanes; 0040 in Caramoan, Camarines Sur; 0500 in Buenavista, Quezon; 0740 in Santa Cruz, Marinduque; 1240 in Sariaya, Quezon; and 2100 in Baliuag, Bulacan, the Philippines.

b. Preparedness and Response.

Alert Status. As of 8 November 2022, the Philippines’ National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) remains on RED ALERT (highest level of alert to address an ongoing or in anticipation of an imminent emergency) – Day 13 for Tropical Cyclone NALGAE.

State of Calamity. CALABARZON, Region V, VI, and BARMM are still under Regional State of Calamity.

ASEAN Emergency Response and Assessment Team (ERAT). On 7 November 2022, incountry Liaison Team from the AHA Centre, ASEAN-ERAT Specialists from Brunei Darussalam, Malaysia, and Singapore, and in-country ASEAN-ERAT members conducted a meeting with the NDRRMC-Office of Civil Defense (OCD) in Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City, the Philippines to discuss about ASEAN-ERAT deployment in the affected areas by Tropical Cyclone NALGAE. The meeting was chaired by Undersecretary Raymundo B.

Ferrer, Administrator of OCD and Executive Director of NDRRMC, and attended by Assistant Secretary Raffy Alejandro. As guided by NDRRMC-OCD, the ICLT and ASEANERAT will be deployed to the affected areas in BARMM and Western Visayas today, 8 November 2022.

Disaster Emergency Logistics System for ASEAN (DELSA). As of 7 November 2022, in coordination with NDRRMC-OCD, the AHA Centre has dispatched 117 family kits, 523 tarpaulin, and 1,800 shelter repair kits from the DELSA Satellite Warehouse in Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City, Philippines to be distributed to the affected communities.