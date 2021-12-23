Situation Update No. 2 – Typhoon Rai in the Philippines - Thursday, 23 December 2021, 11:30 hrs (UTC+7)

1. HIGHLIGHTS

a. On 14 December 2021, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) has identified Severe Tropical Storm (STS) “RAI” (locally known as “ODETTE”) at 890 km east of Mindanao (8.3°N, 134.4°E), the Philippines. On 15 December 2021, “RAI” has intensified into a Typhoon as it moved westward over the Philippine Sea, east of Mindanao. On 16 December 2021, Typhoon “RAI” further intensified and made its first landfall in Siargao Island, Surigao Del Norte at 12:30 PM (UTC+7), bringing severe wind and torrential rains, moderate to heavy rains and light to moderate over several areas. On the same day, Typhoon “RAI” made a second landfall in Cagdianao, Dinagat Islands at 2:10 PM (UTC+7), third at Liloan, Southern Leyte at 3:50 PM (UTC+7), fourth at Padre Burgos, Southern Leyte at 4:40 PM (UTC+7), fifth at Pres. Carlos P. Garcia, Bohol at 5:30 PM (UTC+7), sixth at Bien Unido, Bohol at 4:30 PM (UTC+7), and seventh at Carcar, Cebu at 9:00 PM (UTC+7). On 17 December 2021, Typhoon “RAI” made its eighth landfall in La Libertad, Negros Oriental at 11:00 AM (UTC+7), and finally, it made its ninth landfall in Roxas, Palawan at 2:10 PM (UTC+7). “RAI” left the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on 18 December 2021 at 11:40 PM (UTC+7) (DSWD)

b. A total of 782,475 families or 3,047,477 persons were affected by Typhoon “RAI” in 5,155 Barangays (villages/district/ward) in Regions V, VI, VII, VIII, IX, X, XI, XII, MIMAROPA, and CARAGA (DSWD). Most areas affected by Typhoon RAI are experiencing power outage, water supply outage/interruption, and limited internet access; hence, the challenge in gathering data on affected population and other significant updates. Ongoing assessment and validation are continuously being conducted(NDRRMC).

*see complete Number of Affected Families / Persons table at DSWD.

c. On 21 December 2021, NDRRMC accepted the AHA Centre’s offer of humanitarian assistance, specifically the mobilisation of ASEAN stockpiles stored at the Disaster Emergency Logistics System for ASEAN (DELSA) Satellite Warehouse in Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City, Philippines. These regional stockpiles are funded by the Japan-ASEAN Integration Fund (JAIF) and Direct Relief. The AHA Centre is currently facilitating the mobilisation of the stockpiles, in coordination with the NDRRMC-OCD.

d. ASEAN, through the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Statement, has express sympathies to the Republic of the Philippines especially to the affected people by Typhoon RAI. ASEAN reaffirms its solidarity with the Governments and peoples of the Republic of the Philippines and stands ready to extend its cooperation and support.

e. The Government of the Philippines express gratitude to the international community, partners, and allies for the offers of assistance and support, and is expecting more help from other parts of the world.