Situation Update No 2 Tropical Cyclone Nalgae Philippines (Sunday, 6 November 2022, 1700 HRS (UTC+7))

SUMMARY

a. Meteorological History. On 25 October 2022, a low-pressure area (LPA) was detected 990 km East of Eastern Visayas. On 26 October, the LPA developed into Tropical Depression (TD) “PAENG”. On 28 October, at most Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal no. 2 was issued, and TD “PAENG” strengthened into a Severe Tropical Storm-category (TC) and was given the international name “NALGAE”. On 29 October, TC NALGAE made a series of landfalls (7) with details as shown in page 1 and as follows:

• 0010: Virac, Catanduanes

• 0040: Caramoan, Camarines Sur

• 0300: Siruma, Camarines Sur

• 0500: Buenavista, Quezon

• 0740: Santa Cruz, Marinduque

• 1240: Sariaya, Quezon

• 2100: Baliuag, Bulacan

b. Preparedness and Response.

Alert Status. As of 6 November 2022, the Philippines’ National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) remains on RED ALERT (highest level of alert to address an ongoing or in anticipation of an imminent emergency) – Day 11 for Tropical Cyclone NALGAE.

Response. 8 response cluster remain activated: early recovery (OCD), food and non-food items (DSWD), camp coordination and management (DSWD), IDPs protection (DSWD), education (DepEd), logistics (OCD), shelter (DHSUD), and health (DOH); 2 clusters on standby: management of the dead and missing (DILG) and Philippine International humanitarian assistance (DFA); and 3 clusters deactivated: SSR (AFP), law and order (PNP), and emergency telecommunications (DICT).

State of Calamity. CALABARZON, Region V, VI, and BARMM are still under a Regional State of Calamity.

ASEAN Emergency Response and Assessment Team (ERAT). 2-member In-Country Liaison Team from the AHA Centre, 3-member ASEAN-ERAT Specialists from Brunei Darussalam, Malaysia, and Singapore as well as 1 in-country ASEAN ERAT member has arrived in Manila, the Philippines on 6 November 2022 to support the ongoing assessment and provision of humanitarian response in the Philippines as the impacts of Tropical Cyclone NALGAE.