Situation Update No. 2 – Super Typhoon Goni in the Philippines - 16 November 2020, 20:00 hrs (UTC+7)

1. HIGHLIGHTS

a. On 01 November 2020, Super Typhoon GONI (locally known as ROLLY) made its first landfall in the vicinity of Bato, Catanduanes (Bicol Region) with maximum sustained winds of 225 km/h (equivalent to Category 4 in the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale) and gustiness of up to 280 km/h. It made a total of four (4) landfalls, and resulted in direct wind damage, storm surge hazard, flooding, landslide, lahar, mudflow, and rock slides along its path.

b. On 31 October 2020, the NDRRMC Response Cluster was activated to monitor and facilitate emergency response and humanitarian assistance.

c. Impact to population in the regions of Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, Bicol, Eastern Visayas, CAR, and NCR are as follows:

i. A total of 546,155 families or 2,127,408 persons were affected.

ii. Out of the 296,271 families or 1,156,322 persons displaced, 20,652 families or 84,799 persons are still being served inside and outside evacuation centres.

iii. Out of the 7,153 evacuation centres, 464 evacuation centres are still being used by internally displaced persons.

iv. 178 COVID-19 patients and 417 medical/support staff in 11 mega and local quarantine/testing facilities were evacuated.

v. There are 25 dead, 399 injured, and 6 missing persons.

d. Status of Critical Lifelines:

i. 12 road sections and 6 bridges are still not passable.

ii. All airports and seaports in the affected areas are now operational.

iii. A total of 122 cities/municipalities are still experiencing power interruptions/outages.

iv. A total of 32 cities/municipalities are still experiencing water interruptions/outages.

v. A total of 56 cities/municipalities are still experiencing telecommunications network interruptions/outages.

e. On 06 November 2020, NDRRMC accepted the AHA Centre’s offer of humanitarian assistance; specifically, the mobilisation of regional stockpiles in the Disaster Emergency Logistics System for ASEAN (DELSA) Satellite Warehouse in Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City, Philippines. These regional stockpiles are funded by the Japan-ASEAN Integration Fund (JAIF) and Direct Relief. The AHA Centre is currently facilitating the mobilisation of DELSA stockpiles and local procurement of tarpaulins, in coordination with the NDRRMC - Office of Civil Defense (OCD).

f. The DELSA stockpiles were initially scheduled to be mobilised on 09 November 2020; however, to give way to Government preparedness measures and life-saving missions for Typhoon VAMCO, the mobilisation of DELSA stockpiles were temporarily put on hold, and will resume after the onslaught of Typhoon VAMCO.

g. On 11 November 2020, Typhoon VAMCO (locally known as ULYSSES) made its first landfall in the vicinity of Patnanungan, Quezon (CALABARZON). Typhoon VAMCO is the sixth tropical cyclone to hit the Philippines within three weeks.

h. On 13 November 2020, the transportation of DELSA stockpiles from the Satellite Warehouse in Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City to the Port of Manila (for loading to the Philippine Navy vessel that will transport the goods to Bicol Region) started.

i. On 18 November 2020, DELSA regional stockpiles are scheduled to be delivered to Bicol Region to augment the capacities of the Philippine Government to address the needs of the affected families. The logistics of relief items are arranged by the Office of Civil Defense, and will be transported via a Philippine Navy vessel from the Port of Manila.

j. The mobilisation of the remaining DELSA stockpiles to Bicol and MIMAROPA are still being coordinated with the Office of Civil Defense.