Situation Update No 1 Tropical Cyclone Nalgae Philippines (Friday, 4 November 2022, 1800 HRS (UTC+7))

SUMMARY

a. Meteorological History. On 25 October 2022, a low-pressure area (LPA) was detected 990 km East of Eastern Visayas. On 26 October, the LPA developed into Tropical Depression (TD) “PAENG”. On 28 October, at most Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal no. 2 was issued, and TD “PAENG” strengthened into a Severe Tropical Storm category (TC) and was given the international name “NALGAE”. On 29 October, TC NALGAE made a series of landfalls (7) with details as shown in page 1 and as follows:

0010: Virac, Catanduanes

0040: Caramoan, Camarines Sur

0300: Siruma, Camarines Sur

0500: Buenavista, Quezon

0740: Santa Cruz, Marinduque

1240: Sariaya, Quezon

2100: Baliuag, Bulacan

b. Preparedness and Response (NDRRMC-OCD).

Alert Status. On 27 October 2022, the Philippines’ National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) raised its alert status to RED ALERT (highest level of alert to address an ongoing or in anticipation of an imminent emergency).

Response. Since 27 October 2022, according to the Response Cluster Essential Elements of Information (EEIs), there has been active response and prepositioning of assets in support of the operations in the areas affected by TC NALGAE. The NDRRMC has implemented its emergency response protocols and mobilised all response and relief assets of the national government. More details in Section 3.

State of Calamity. Four (4) declarations of a Regional State of Calamity— CALABARZON, Region V, VI, and BARMM.

Offer of Assistance. Letter of Sympathy with an offer assistance (sent by the AHA Centre on 31 October) has been accepted by the Philippines’ Secretary of National Defense, Senior Undersecretary Jose C. Faustino, Jr., Chairperson, NDRRMC and OIC, Department of National Defense (3 November). It was cited that despite unified efforts, there is still a need for additional humanitarian assistance in order to meet the needs of the victims.

ASEAN Emergency Response and Assessment Team (ERAT). Assistant Secretary Bernardo Rafaelito R. Alejandro IV, Deputy Administrator for Operations, of the Office of Civil Defense has requested the mobilisation of in-country ERAT to support the ongoing damage assessment to areas badly hit by TC NALGAE—Region VI and BARMM (both of which were declared under a Regional State of Calamity) and Region XII.

Disaster Emergency Logistics System in place for ASEAN (DELSA). The offer for the mobilisation of the ASEAN relief items currently stored at the DELSA Satellite Warehouse in Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City has been accepted and shall be immediately deployed and distributed in the affected areas.

c. Preparedness and Response (AHA Centre).

The AHA Centre deliberated on its course of action on 30 October in anticipation of and in response to the impacts of TC NALGAE. Since then, the AHA Centre has continuously coordinated with NDRRMC, monitored the situation, and realigned its course of action on how to best aid the Philippines—disaster monitoring and analysis, ERAT deployment, and provision of DELSA relief items.