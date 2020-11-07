Situation Update No. 1 – Super Typhoon Goni in the Philippines - 7 November 2020, 20:00 hrs (UTC+7)

1. HIGHLIGHTS

a. On 01 November 2020, Super Typhoon GONI (locally known as ROLLY) made its first landfall in the vicinity of Bato, Catanduanes (Bicol Region) with maximum sustained winds of 225 km/h (equivalent to Category 4 in the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale) and gustiness of up to 280 km/h. It made a total of four (4) landfalls, and resulted in direct wind damage, storm surge hazard, flooding, landslide, lahar, mudflow, and rock slides along its path.

b. On 31 October 2020, the NDRRMC Response Cluster was activated to monitor and facilitate emergency response and humanitarian assistance. To date, the NDRRMC Response Cluster is still in operations.

c. Impact to population in the regions of Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, Bicol, Eastern Visayas, CAR, and NCR are as follows:

i. A total of 375,074 families or 1,459,762 persons were affected.

ii. 46,194 families or 181,759 persons are still being served inside and outside evacuation centres.

iii. 1,291 evacuation centres are still being used by internally displaced persons.

iv. 178 COVID-19 patients and 417 medical/support staff in 11 mega and local quarantine/testing facilities were evacuated.

v. There are 20 dead, 165 injured, and 6 missing persons.

d. Status of Critical Lifelines :

i. 16 road sections and 6 bridges are still not passable.

ii. All airports and seaports in the affected areas are now operational.

iii. A total of 128 cities/municipalities are still experiencing power interruptions/outages .

iv. A total of 40 cities/municipalities are still experiencing water interruptions/outages .

v. A total of 68 cities/municipalities experienced telecommunications network interruptions/outages .

e. NDRRMC deployed a Rapid Damage Assessment and Needs Analysis (RDANA)

Team to Catanduanes province from 05 to 09 November 2020.

f. On 06 November 2020, NDRRMC accepted the AHA Centre’s offer of humanitarian assistance; specifically, the mobilisation of regional stockpiles in the Disaster Emergency Logistics System for ASEAN (DELSA) Satellite Warehouse in Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City, Philippines. These regional stockpiles are funded by the Japan-ASEAN Integration Fund (JAIF) and Direct Relief. The AHA Centre is currently facilitating the mobilisation of DELSA stockpiles and local procurement of tarpaulins, in coordination with the NDRRMC - Office of Civil Defense (OCD).