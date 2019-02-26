Sitting on top of quake fault, Brgy Mintal preps up

By Rudolph Ian Alama

DAVAO CITY (PIA)—Barangay Mintal in Davao City was the site of the National Simultaneous Earthquake Drill (NSED) held Feb. 21 across several sites in the country.

According to the Office of Civil Defense XI (OCD-XI), Mintal located 14 kilometers away from Davao City proper lies atop the Dacudao Fault System which is considered as an active fault.

The earthquake drill which was held inside the historic grounds of the Mintal Elementary School and Mintal Comprehensive High School began at around 2:00 p.m. and was participated by hundreds of elementary and high school students, barangay officials, residents and workers in various establishments in the barangay.

“We are alarmed and we are also happy that we were chosen to be the site of the earthquake drill, at least we now have more reason to take the earthquake drill seriously because of the fault,” Mintal Barangay Captain Rey Amador Bargamento said after the drill.

He said the barangay is committed to hold regular earthquake drill, making it as a habit.

“We are looking at doing a weekly earthquake drill, we’ll go to every purok, every 10 households, we’ll go to every establishment and we will do what we can so that everyone in the barangay knows what to do,” Bargamento said.

“As simple as doing duck, cover and hold we will be doing those drills so that people will know what to do when the big one will come,” the barangay captain added.

Barangay Mintal, which has 115,000 residents is also known as Little Tokyo as it was once the site of a prosperous pre-war Japanese settlement. Presently it hosts several large structures such as the University of the Philippines in Mindanao campus and the new Davao City Sports Complex.(PIA/RG Alama)