05 Sep 2019

Sitrep No. 02 re Preparedness Measures/Effects of Southwest Monsoon Enhanced by Typhoon "LIWAYWAY" (I.N. LINGLING)

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 04 Sep 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (3.74 MB)

I. SITUATION OVERVIEW

The Low Pressure Area (LPA) spotted last 01 September 2019 in the East of Hinatuan town of Surigao Del Sur has developed into Tropical Depression "LIWAYWAY", as it intensified into a Tropical Storm the next day, 02 September 2019, at 11:00 AM.

Meanwhile, on 03 September 2019, 11 :00 AM, "LIWAYWAY" has intensified into a Severe Tropical Storm.

Be informed that as of today, 04 September 2019, 5:00 AM, "LIWAYWAY" has slightly intensified, as it moves Northward.

Severe Weather Bulletin:

• As of 4:00 AM today, 04 Sept. 2019, the eye of Typhoon "LIWAYWAY" (I.N. LINGLING) was located, based on all available data, at 305 km Northeast of Basco, Batanes (22.1 °N, 124.3 °E), with maximum sustained winds of 130 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 160 km/h.

• It is moving North at 10 km/h.

• Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 1 over Batanes has been lifted. However, occasionally gusty condition may still occur in Batanes and Babuyan Islands due to Southwest Monsoon.

• Today and tomorrow (5 Sept.) morning, "LIWAYWAY" will bring light to moderate with intermittent heavy rains over Batanes and Babuyan Islands.

• The Southwest Monsoon will also bring scattered light to moderate rains (with at times heavy rain showers during thunderstorms) over llocos Region, CAR, and Central Luzon.

• Tomorrow morning (5 Sept.) and on Friday (6 Sept.) morning, both LIWAYWAY's trough and Southwest Monsoon will bring light to moderate with intermittent heavy rains over Batanes, Babuyan Islands, and llocos Provinces.

• Residents of the aforementioned areas, especially those living in areas identified to be highly or very highly susceptible to floods and rain-induced landslides, are advised to take precautionary measures, coordinate with local disaster risk reduction and management offices, and continue monitoring for updates, especially the Thunderstorm / Rainfall Advisories and Heavy Rainfall Warnings to be issued by PAGASA Regional Services Divisions.

• Sea travel is risky over the seaboards of Luzon due to potentially rough sea conditions.

• Typhoon "LIWAYWAY" forecast to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility between tomorrow afternoon or in the evening.

Forecast Position:

• 24 Hour (Tomorrow morning): 460 km Northeast of Basco, Batanes (23.3° N, 125.2°E)

• 48 Hour (Friday morning):720 km North Northeast of Basco, Batanes (OUTSIDE PAR) (26.2°N, 125.2°E)

• 72 Hour (Saturday morning): 1,260 km North Northeast of Basco, Batanes (OUTSIDE PAR) (31.5° N, 124.7°E)

