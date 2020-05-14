SitRep No. 01 re Preparedness Measures for Tropical Storm "Ambo" (13 May 2020, 5:00 PM)

I. SITUATION OVERVIEW

10 May 2020

THE LOW PRESSURE AREA (LPA) EAST OF MINDANAO HAS DEVELOPED INTO TROPICAL DEPRESSION "AMBO". At 2:00 PM, the LPA over the Philippine Sea east of Mindanao developed into a TD. At 4:00 PM, the center of Tropical Depression (TD) "AMBO" was estimated based on all available data at 545 km East of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur (7.6°N, 131.2° E) with maximum winds of up to 45 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 55 km/h. It was moving West Northwest at 15 km/h.

11 May 2020

"AMBO" SLIGHTLY INTENSIFIED WHILE MOVING SLOWLY WESTWARD OVER THE PHILIPPINE SEA. At 10:00 AM today, the center of TD "AMBO" was estimated based on all available data at 340 km East of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur (08.6 °N, 129.4 ° E) with maximum sustained winds of 55 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 70 kph. It was moving west slowly. In the next 24 hours, the trough of TD "AMBO" was forecasted to bring scattered light to moderate with isolated heavy rains during thunderstorms over Mindanao

12 May 2020

"AMBO" MAINTAINED ITS STRENGTH WHILE REMAINING ALMOST STATIONARY OVER THE PHILIPPINE SEA. ON THE SAME DAY, IT INTENSIFIED INTO A TROPICAL STORM (TS). At 10:00 PM, the center of TS "AMBO" was estimated based on all available data at 455 km East Northeast of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte or 400 km East of Guiuan, Eastern Samar (11.2 °N, 129.4 °E) with maximum sustained winds of 65 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 80 kph. As of 11 :00 PM, there is no Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) issued.

13 May 2020

"AMBO" MAINTAINS ITS STRENGTH AS IT MOVES NORTHWESTWARD OVER THE PHILIPPINE SEA EAST OF SAMAR ISLAND. At 10:00 AM today, the center of Tropical Storm "AMBO" was estimated based on all available data at 360 km East of Borongan City, Eastern Samar (11.9°N, 128.?°E) with maximum sustained winds of up to 85 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 105 km/h. TCWS No. 01 was raised over the Northern Samar, northern portion of Samar (Calbayog, Sta. Margarita, Gandara, Matuguinao, Pagsanghan, San Jorge, San Jose De Buan, Tarangnan, Catbalogan City, Jiabong, Motiong,San Sebastian, Paranas, Hinabangan),and Northern portion of Eastern Samar (Jipapad, Maslog, Arteche, San Policarpio, Oras, Dolores, Can-avid, Taft, Sulat, San Julian).