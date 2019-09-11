11 Sep 2019

SitRep No. 01 re Preparedness Measures and Effects of Southwest Monsoon

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 10 Sep 2019 View Original
Download PDF (5.32 MB)

I. WEATHER UPDATE

08 September 2019

Synopsis

  • Southwest Monsoon affecting Northern and Central Luzon.

Forecast Weather Condition:

• Metro Manila, Central Luzon, llocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, and Cagayan Valley will experience cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms caused by Southwest Monsoon. Impacts include possible flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms.

• The rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers caused by localized thunderstorms. Impacts include possible flashfloods or landslides during severe thunderstorms.

Forecast Wind and Coastal Water Condition:

• Strong winds from the southwest direction will prevail over Northern Luzon and western section of Central Luzon. Coastal waters will be rough with 2.8 to 4.0 meters wave height.

• Moderate to strong winds from the southwest direction will prevail over Visayas and the rest of Luzon. Coastal waters will be moderate to rough with 1.2 to 2.8 meters wave height.

• Light to moderate winds from south to southwest will prevail over Mindanao. Coastal waters will be slight to moderate with 0.6 to 2.1 meters wave height.

09 September 2019

Synopsis

  • Southwest Monsoon affecting Northern and Central Luzon.

Forecast Weather Condition:

• Metro Manila, Central Luzon, !locos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, and Cagayan Valley Region, and the province of Rizal will experience cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms caused by southwest monsoon. Impacts include possible flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms.

• The rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers caused by localized thunderstorms. Impacts include possible flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms.

Forecast Wind and Coastal Water Condition:

• Moderate to strong winds from southwest direction will prevail over Luzon. Coastal waters will be moderate to rough with 1.2 to 2.8 meters wave height.

• Light to moderate winds from southwest to west will prevail over Visayas and Mindanao. Coastal waters will be slight to moderate with 0.6 to 2.1 meters wave height.

10 September 2019

Synopsis

• At 3:00 AM, a Low Pressure Area (LPA) was estimated at 115 km West of Laoag City, !locos Norte (18.1°N, 119.5° E).

• Southwest Monsoon affecting Luzon.

Forecast Weather Condition:

• Cordillera Administrative Region and Central Luzon will experience monsoon rains caused by Southwest Monsoon. Impacts include possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to heavy monsoon rains.

• Metro Manila, !locos Region, CALABARZON, and Cagayan Valley will experience cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms caused by southwest monsoon. Impacts include possible flash floods or landslides due to scattered moderate to heavy rains.

• The rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers caused by localized thunderstorms. Impacts include possible flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms.

Forecast Wind and Coastal Water Condition:

• Moderate to strong winds from the southwest direction will prevail over Luzon. Coastal waters will be moderate to rough with 1.2 to 2.8 meters wave height.

• Light to moderate winds from southwest to west will prevail over Visayas and Mindanao. Coastal waters will be slight to moderate with 0.6 to 2.1 meters wave height.

