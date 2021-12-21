Singapore Red Cross supports communities affected by Floods in Malaysia and Typhoon Rai in the Philippines

In response to the recent climate emergencies in Malaysia and the Philippines, the Singapore Red Cross (SRC) is pledging US$100,000 in humanitarian aid (US$50,000 respectively) to the Malaysian Red Crescent and the Philippine Red Cross, in support of their ongoing relief efforts. The homegrown humanitarian organisation is also launching public appeals, where funds raised would go towards the relief and recovery of affected communities, with a focus on emergency healthcare, first aid assistance and distribution of hygiene kits, shelter tool kits, tarpaulins, hot meals, clothes, mats, blankets, surgical masks to evacuation centres.

In the Philippines, Singapore Red Cross will also support a local organisation to distribute relief items including water, rice, groceries to 1,000 households across six communities in need of support. Psychological first aid is also provided in evacuation centres to affected persons.

Mr Benjamin William, Secretary General and CEO of Singapore Red Cross, said, “These disasters once again highlight the need for the global community to come together to address the causes of climate change and environmental degradation.

“We are supporting the rescue and relief efforts now underway, both in the Philippines and Malaysia. More than 21,000 people have been displaced from their homes in Malaysia due to floods, and the death toll from the super typhoon has crossed 200 in the Philippines. We call for the community’s support this year-end, to share good tidings and to give comfort to our neighbours, whose lives have been upended due to the weather disasters.”

The Singapore Red Cross has also activated its “Restoring Family Links” (RFL) service to assist Singapore residents to locate their immediate family members who may have been affected by the disasters with whom they have difficulty in contacting. For assistance, please contact SRC at rfl@redcross.sg.