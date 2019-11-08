08 Nov 2019

Simultaneous EQ drill set on Nov 14

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 08 Nov 2019 View Original

By Francis A. Nacua

CEBU CITY, Nov. 5 (PIA) -- The nationwide simultaneous earthquake drill for the fourth quarter this year is set on Nov. 14, 2019 to test the capabilities of institutions and the public during and after a quake.

It was just recently that consecutive strong quakes shook parts of Mindanao and left buildings in rubbles, people injured, claimed lives, and displacing families.

In Central Visayas, the Office of the Civil Defense (OCD-7) has picked the City of Talisay in Cebu to be the pilot area for this quarter's quake drill.

OCD-7 also called on personnel of schools, malls, government institutions as well as high-rise buildings in the region to take part in the drill that is scheduled at 9:00 a.m.

OCD-7 Information Officer Riza Joy Hernandez said the provinces of Bohol, Siquijor, and Negros Oriental will also take part in the simualtneous drill.

Kung mo consider ta kana lang eskwelahan, nakita nato sa Mindanao one-storey lang siya pero nahapa gyud (We have seen in the Mindana earthquake how even one-storey buildings are damaged),” Hernandez said as she emphasized that low-rise buildings do not guarantee safety from quakes.

Hernandez explained that low or high-rise buildings are still prone to possible destruction depending on the intensity of the earthquake.

She called on the public not to underestimate earthquakes no matter how ready they are.

Meanwhile, Talisay City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council Officer Alvin Satillana said around 40,000 people in their area are expected to participate in the earthquake simulation, the scenario of which will be based on an intensity 7 level earthquake.

Santillana said their focus area in the city is in the Poblacion.

He shared that during their previous drills, they have encountered challenges such as people not internalizing the drill while others over-internalize the drill, resulting to people passing out and causing chaos.

Satillana said the city’s DRRM will test the resiliency of the schools and their participation in the simulation by responding to quake victims. (fan/pia7)

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb, a trove of resources for the academic community

While ReliefWeb was first created as an information-sharing platform to support well-informed decision-making in humanitarian crises, over the years the variety and comprehensiveness of its content …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.