Significant drop in Dengue cases observed in Region XI

By Kevin Caro

DAVAO CITY, Mar. 10 (PIA) – Health Officials have noticed a significant drop of dengue cases in Davao Region.

From January 1 to February 28 of 2019 there was a spike of 1,617 dengue cases in Region XI which prompted government officials and health professionals to implement measures in curtailing the prevalence of the mosquito-borne viral infection.

In the same period this year, the efforts made by both the local governments of Region XI and the Department of Health Davao Center for Health Development (DOH DCHD) have paid off with a 57.8% drop in cases which translates to 682 cases recorded in all provinces within the Davao Region.

Regional Dengue Control and Prevention Program Manager Engineer Antonietta P. Ebol shared how the joint efforts of various government offices and medical staff contributed to the decrease of dengue cases in Region XI.

“We have weekly action measures last year beginning March 1 hanggang December. Actually, ni lift lang ang epidemic natin nitong January lang so meaning puspusan yung ating pag trabaho with our partners (We have weekly action measures last year beginning March 1 till December. Actually, the epidemic was just lifted this January which signifies the work that was done with our partners),” Engineer Ebol stated.

Despite the drop in dengue cases, Engineer Ebol stressed how everyone should still be vigilant and observe proper measures in preventing the spread of dengue especially in communities considered to be hot spots in Region XI.

“Unang-una search and destroy sa potential breeding places – yun po yung continuously hinihingi sa inyo na pagpahinumdum sa ating mga residente o ating mga constituents sa komunidad (First and foremost in our priorities is the search and destroy of potential breeding places that we continuously ask from you to remind residents and your constituents in communities),” Engineer Ebol said. (PIA XI/K. Caro)